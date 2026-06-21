All-Ireland football quarter-finalists confirmed ahead of Monday morning’s draw

Theo Clancy and Brian Howard celebrate after Dublin's Round 3 win over Donegal on Sunday, knocking Jim McGuinness's side out of the championship. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

The eight All-Ireland SFC quarter-finalists have been confirmed with the conclusion of this weekend’s Round 3 fixtures.

Wins for Kerry, Mayo, Dublin and Monaghan saw them join the four winners from Round 2A – Cork, Louth, Galway and Tyrone – in the last eight, while Armagh, Meath, Donegal and Westmeath were eliminated from the 2026 championship.

The draw to determine the quarter-final matchups will take place on Monday during Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1, shortly after 8.30am.

The four Round 2A winners will be drawn against the four Round 3 winners to make up the quarter-final fixtures, which will be played on June 27th/28th at Croke Park.

The draw will avoid repeat pairings from the provincial finals and games played earlier in the All-Ireland series, ruling out three potential matchups.

Cork know they cannot be drawn against Kerry having fallen to Jack O’Connor’s side in the Munster final, Louth will avoid a repeat meeting with Dublin given they met in Round 1, and Tyrone will not be drawn against Mayo having already triumphed over Andy Moran’s side in Round 2A to seal their quarter-final berth.

In the All-Ireland SHC, the semi-final pairings are already known following this weekend’s quarter-final results. After their win over Dublin on Saturday, Brian Lohan’s Clare will face neighbours Limerick at Croke Park on July 5th, a day after Galway take on Cork, who saw off Offaly on Sunday afternoon.

All-Ireland SFC quarter-finalists (June 27th/28th)

Round 2A winners: Cork, Galway, Louth, Tyrone

Round 3 winners: Dublin, Kerry, Mayo, Monaghan

Quarter-final matchups not allowed: Cork v Kerry; Louth v Dublin; Tyrone v Mayo

All-Ireland SHC semi-finals

Saturday, July 4th: Galway v Cork, Croke Park.

Sunday, July 5th: Limerick v Clare, Croke Park.