GAA live updates: David Clifford goal pushes Kerry clear of Armagh, Clare v Dublin coming up in hurling

All-Ireland SFC, Round 3: Kerry 2-8 Armagh 0-8 (HT); Mayo v Meath, 6.15pm

All-Ireland SHC quarter-final: Clare v Dublin, 7pm

Tailteann Cup semi-finals: Down 2-19 Fermanagh 1-21 (FT); Offaly v Wicklow, 5pm

All-Ireland Senior Women’s Football Championship: Mayo 1-15 Donegal 2-6; Meath 1-12 Tyrone 1-10; Kildare 1-5 Tipperary 0-4 (HT); Armagh 2-15 Waterford 1-15 (FT)

All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship: Kilkenny 4-14 Clare 1-8 (FT); Wexford v Limerick, 3.30pm; Offaly v Dublin, 4pm

All-Ireland MFC semi-final: Cork v Derry, 4pm

HALF-TIME: DISASTER FOR ARMAGH! Goal for Paul Geaney after Ethan Rafferty pushed forward to help out in the Armagh attack. They had the ball, the were running down the clock but they got turned over on the edge of the arc and Jason Foley launched a long ball down into the Kerry forward line. It broke to geaney who rolled home his finish into an empty net from fully 30 metres out. That’s a six-point lead for Kerry at the break. A shocker from Armagh. Kerry 2-8 Armagh 0-8

33 mins: Armagh had to be so patient there but they eventually worked it to Conaty 25 metres out and he speared his second of the day. Almost immediately though, Joe O’Connor drew a foul at the other end and David Clifford nailed a two-point free. Big difference in the amount of work required for a score there. Kerry 1-8 Armagh 0-8

27 mins: Dylan Geaney puts an end to the messing, popping up with a white flag and an orangte one in the space of 40 seconds. Throw in his pearler of a pass for the goal and it’s a fine afternoon’s work so far for the Dingle forward. Biggest lead of the game for Kerry. Kerry 1-6 Armagh 0-6

Dylan Geaney raises the orange flag 🟠



The Dingle man lands a fine 2 pointer to extend the lead to 3 for @Kerry_Official 🎯#KERvARM



Clips courtesy of @AIB_GAA pic.twitter.com/LyOIljxJ38 — GAA+ (@GAAPlusOfficial) June 20, 2026

25 mins: Clifford can do it with his right as well as his left. That’s 1-2 against his name now, all from play. Both sides have a clutch of wides to their name, the only thing the game is missing is a little composure in front of goal. Kerry 1-4 Armagh 0-6

18 mins: McQuillan gets in behind again and fists his point this time. Could have tried for a goal but took the Armagh option instead. Armagh are doing well on the Kerry kick-out and Duffy pushes them ahead from the next attack. Armagh 0-6 Kerry 1-2

14 mins: Geaney to Clifford, Clifford splits the posts. Two possessions for the Fossa megastar, 1-1 scored. Kerry lead. Kerry 1-2 Armagh 0-4

11 mins: GOAL for Kerry! And who else? David Clifford lacthes on to the sweetest pass you’ll ever see from Dylan Geaney, rounds Rafferty and just about gets his shot away into the corner of the net. Kerry have been largely overrun but Armagh have been wasteful and now it’s caught up with them. Kerry 1-1 Armagh 0-4

INEVITABLE 🔥🔥🔥@Kerry_Official have the opening goal of the game and it is that man David Clifford who finds the back of the net for The Kingdom 🥶🎯#KERvARM



Clips courtesy of @AIB_GAA pic.twitter.com/B3ZMeZpjhm — GAA+ (@GAAPlusOfficial) June 20, 2026

10 mins: Cian McConville nails a free after a brilliant long kick-out by Rafferty. Armagh are on it, Kerry are looking a little ponderous. Early days yet but the midfield battle is going the way of the visitors and they’re creating plenty of chances. Four wides already, keeping Kerry in the game. Armagh 0-4 Kerry 0-1

5 mins: Armagh have made much the better start and now they’ve gone ahead. Jason Duffy got in behind on a backdoor cut and he whipped a smart score. Oisin Conaty follows up with a trademark livewire dart and they’re two ahead. They’ve had a goal chance and a two-pointer wide as well. Kerry under pressure here. Armagh 0-3 Kerry 0-1

3 mins: Ross McQuillan was a late addition but with points like that, who could leave him off the team? Gorgeous curling kick draws Armagh level. Kerry 0-1 Armagh 0-1

2 mins: Paul Geaney gets Kerry up and running with a typically stylish finish from out on the right. Kerry 0-1 Armagh 0-0

Paul Geaney opens the scoring for @Kerry_Official v @Armagh_GAA in Killarney in Round 3 of the GAA All Ireland SFC #KerVArm pic.twitter.com/JmBzByAJIh — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 20, 2026

CHANCE! Joe McElroy got in behind for a shot at goal just nine seconds into the game but he dragged it wide with an agricultural enough swipe. Lucky enough escape for Kerry.

Four minutes to throw-in between Kerry and Armagh. The GAA+ panel have done an interesting bit on Kieran Donaghy here - Soupy Campbell is having an excellent first year in the pundit world.

" He has 5 years of inside intel " 🤫👀⚡️



Aisling and Stefan discuss the influence Kieran Donaghy could have on the @Kerry_Official sideline against @Armagh_GAA #KERvARM



Clips courtesy of @AIB_GAA pic.twitter.com/5iBbOwyvPi — GAA+ (@GAAPlusOfficial) June 20, 2026

Off we go...

Ian O’Riordan is in Killarney for us. He’s sent us up a disptatch...

“From before lunchtime, the traffic was at a crawl into Killarney, as it invariably is on any warm midsummer’s day. The only difference this time being the conspicuous number of Northern registrations among the long chain of cars.

“Armagh supporters have clearly travelled in force for this Round 3 All-Ireland series game that will complete The Trilogy of recent championship summers – the 2025 All-Ireland champions, Kerry, versus the 2024 champions, Armagh. By tea-time this evening one of them will be out.

“Kerry will play as selected, manager Jack O’Connor welcoming back three-time All-Ireland winner Paul Murphy, the one change from the team that took out Kildare last Saturday. 2025 All-Stars Shane Ryan and Seanie O’Shea return to the matchday panel.

“Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney has made two changes, Paddy Burns replacing Greg McCabe in the half-back line, with Ross McQuillan starting in place of Tomás McCormack in the half-forward line.

“Kerry won last year’s quarter-final by eight points, that game turning on their inferno of 14 unanswered points after the 40th minute. Armagh won the 2024 semi-final by two points in extra-time.

“Mostly overcast for now, the sun burns once it does break through, and there’s hardly a whiff of a breeze. Kerry have 11 of the team that started last year’s quarter-final. A fascinating game is almost up us.”

Half-time in the first of the Tailteann Cup semi-finals in Croke Park - Down lead Fermanagh by 2-13 to 1-9. It’s been plain enough sailing for Conor Laverty’s side, with Pat Havern’s goal in the 29th minute stretching their lead out to 10. Fermanagh got the last three points of the half but it’s hard to see a way back for them.

Team news filtering in from Killarney. Kerry play as named, so Sean O’Shea and Shane Ryan stay on the bench. Armagh make two chages from their published team, Ross McQuillan and Paddy Burns coming in for Tomás McCormack and Greg McCabe.

KERRY: Shane Murphy; Paul Murphy, Jason Foley, Dylan Casey; Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Mike Breen, Graham O’Sullivan; Mark O’Shea, Seán O’Brien; Joe O’Connor, Paudie Clifford, Diarmuid O’Connor; David Clifford, Paul Geaney, Dylan Geaney.

ARMAGH: Ethan Rafferty; Peter McGrane, Aaron McKay, Gareth Murphy; Paddy Burns, Tiernan Kelly, Jarly Óg Burns; Andrew Murnin, Joe McElroy; Cian McConville, Darragh McMullan, Ross McQuillan; Conor Turbitt, Jason Duffy, Oisin Conaty.

Last-chance saloon time and the doors are wide open, folks. Armagh v Kerry at four o’clock, Mayo v Meath later on, Tailteann semi-finals already underway - whoever loses is done for the year. Let’s have a day.