Cork minors overpower Derry to march on to All-Ireland final against Tyrone

Tom Whooley was man of the match for Cork. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

All-Ireland MFC semi-final: Cork 2-19 (2-1-17) Derry 2-8 (2-0-8)

Munster champions Cork booked themselves an All-Ireland final berth in cruising to a comfortable 11-point win over Derry at Parnell Park.

Goalkeeper Rory Twohig (0-5) and Tom Whooley (1-2) top-scored for the winners, and free-taker Eoghan Ahern hit 0-4, while Don Mulholland and Neil McDermott scored three points apiece for a competitive Derry side that faded badly in the final quarter.

Cork ran in two to the good at half-time, leading 0-11 to 2-3 after the Rebels had enjoyed the better start when captain Joe Miskella tapped over in their first attack before Twohig landed the first of his five points.

[ Fast-finishing Tyrone see off Kildare to reach All-Ireland MFC finalOpens in new window ]

Derry responded with the opening goal of the game in the fifth minute, when Conor O’Kane jinked passed Twohig to finish to the net.

But Ben Hegarty levelled matters soon after before Derry scored a second goal on 10 minutes through Rocco Devlin. Neil McDermott’s 15th-minute free left the Oakleafers 2-1 to 0-4 ahead.

Cork kept the scoreboard ticking thereafter, hitting four scores to no reply, the highlight being a two-pointer from Twohig to push the Rebels to a 0-9 to 2-1 lead. The sides shared the last four points of the half to leave Cork two up for the break.

Derry enjoyed the quicker restart, putting themselves into a one-point lead by the 38th minute, 2-6 to 0-11.

But Cork found their footing once again, and fought back with 10 of the next 11 scores for an unassailable 2-19 to 2-7 lead, including goals from man-of-the-match Whooley and substitute Alex O’Herlihy.

Derry captain Don Mulholland scored the last point of the game, but it was too little, too late while the impressive young Cork men progress.

CORK: R Twohig (0-1-3), R McCormack, A O’Sullivan, C Garvey, D O’Sullivan (0-0-1), C Downing, E Lynch, K O’Shea, C Murphy, E Ahern (0-0-4, 3f), B Hegarty (0-0-2, 1f), J Miskella (0-0-2), T Whooley (1-0-2), J Barry, D Herlihy (0-0-1). Subs: P Kelly for A O’Sullivan (ht), K O’Donovan (0-0-2) for J Barry, A O’Herlihy (1-0-0) for D Herlihy (both 43 mins), F O’Donovan for D O’Sullivan (47), D O’Mahony for C Garvey (50).

DERRY: M Doherty, D McEldowney, C Sargent, D McKaigue, J McCartney, C Campbell, L Higgins, G Gormley, J Mullan, C O’Kane (1-0-0), D Mulholland (0-0-3), N McDermott (0-0-3, 2f), T Devlin (0-0-1), T Bradley (0-0-1), R Devlin (1-0-0). Subs: P McPeake for J McCartney (45 mins), C McGuckin for T Devlin (50), T Scullion for C Campbell (51), C McDonnell for T Bradley (52), U McCloskey for G Gormley (61).