Fast-finishing Tyrone see off Kildare to reach All-Ireland MFC final

All-Ireland MFC semi-final: Tyrone 1-15 Kildare 1-12

Champions Tyrone are through to another All-Ireland MFC final, holding on to edge out Kildare at Kingspan Breffni.

The Leinster title-holders’ brave effort fell short as the Ulster lads came strong in the final quarter to pick off the vital scores.

Matthew F Daly’s early two-pointer, followed by a Logan O’Connor point, had the holders moving well in the opening stages, but Kildare struck for a Jack Reilly goal in the eighth minute.

Aidan Tobin shot the Leinster champions two ahead, but Tyrone carried a goal threat, and they did get the three-pointer they were pressing for through Conan Canavan in the 14th minute.

After hitting a rash of wides, Kildare hit a golden spell with four in the space of two minutes, two each from Reilly and Greg Kelly.

They held a two-point lead as half-time approached, but 0-3 from Brian Óg McGuckin, including a two-pointer, sent the Red Hands in with a 1-8 to 1-7 interval lead.

Tyrone turned it back in their favour with a Brian Og McGuckin two-pointer, before Matthew J Daly shot them ahead in stoppage time, 1-8 to 1-7 at the break.

A strong start to the second half saw them add scores through Matthew F Daly and McGuckin, but sharpshooter Jack Reilly fired over a brilliant two-pointer to equalise, before firing his side back in front, bringing his tally to 1-6.

As torrential rain battered Kingspan Breffni, Tyrone went level again through Aodhan Corry, and with Charlie Meenan and Tomas Gallen getting a foothold around the middle, went ahead with scores from Matthew F Daly and Matthew J Daly.

As the Kildare lads tired in the closing stages, Tyrone tightened their grip on the middle third, with Matthew F Daly still full of running and a constant threat, punching over his sixth point of the evening

Tyrone: Ronan O’Neill; T McCarron, J Maguire, A Farley; M J Daly (0-0-2), A Corry (0-0-1), C Fyffe; T Gallen, C Meenan; L O’Connor (0-0-1), B Og McGuckin (0-1-2), Ruairi O’Neill; C Canavan (1-0-0), MF Daly (0-1-4), V Gormley. Subs: C Shevlin for Fyffe (h-t), C McKeown for Canavan (50), F Quinn (0-0-1) for O’Connor (53), C McKee for McGuckin (58)

Kildare: J Crotty; E Markey, R Crawford, L Mescal; F Lawlor, J Doran, L Shanahan; C Doran, P Ryan; A Bergin, A Tobin (0-0-1), E Lyons (0-0-1); J Reilly (1-0-7), G Kelly (0-0-2), C Keogh.

Subs: L Tennyson (0-0-1) for Bergin (21), O McAfee for Crawford (36), R Cooke for J Doran (51), F Martin for Keogh (58)

Referee: C Ryan (Galway).