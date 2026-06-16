Draw for All-Ireland football quarter-finals to take place on Monday

Supporters look ahead to All-Ireland quarter-final draw as championship heats up. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

The All-Ireland senior football championship quarter-final draw will take place live on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland programme next Monday.

The draw is scheduled to begin at approximately 8.35am.

The four winners of Round 2A (Galway, Louth, Cork, Tyrone) await the four victors from this weekend’s Round 3 matches (Kerry v Armagh, Mayo v Meath, Dublin v Donegal, Monaghan v Westmeath).

The draw is subject to the avoidance of repeat provincial final pairings and, where possible, the avoidance of repeat pairings from Rounds 1 and 2 of the All-Ireland series.

The only possible repeat provincial final pairing is Kerry v Cork.

The possible repeat pairings from Rounds 1 and 2 to be avoided are Galway v Westmeath, Louth v Dublin, Louth v Armagh, Cork v Meath, Cork v Donegal and Tyrone v Mayo.

If Kerry, Meath and Donegal were all to win, on the basis of avoiding repeat pairings, it would leave Cork looking at an All-Ireland quarter-final against the winner of the Monaghan-Westmeath fixture.

Next Monday’s draw will be conducted at Silverbridge GAA, home club of GAA president Jarlath Burns.

The four quarter-finals will take place at Croke Park over the weekend of June 27th-28th.

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