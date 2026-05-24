‘Tyrone are mourning a legend’: Malachy O’Rourke pays tribute to Frank McGuigan after win over Roscommon

Tyrone manager Malachy O’Rourke says his players were determined to deliver a strong performance at Dr Hyde Park to honour Frank McGuigan.

Widely regarded as one of Tyrone’s greatest players, and affectionally known as ‘The King’, McGuigan died over the weekend, aged 71.

“It’s a day when all the Gaels in Tyrone are mourning a legend like Frank McGuigan, and I think the boys wanted to put on a performance that would make the McGuigan family proud. I think we achieved that,” said O’Rourke after his side’s victory over Roscommon.

“(The news) came as a bit of a shock. Whereas I didn’t know Frank personally, I knew him to meet off and on, but some of the boys would have been a lot closer to him.

“He’s obviously a legendary figure in Tyrone for what he did in the past, and over the years as well, so it was a shock to everybody. It was just a case of trying to go out and put on a performance.

“You can’t guarantee the win, and I wasn’t going to put that pressure on the players to say that we had the win for the family, but you wanted to go out and put on a performance to be proud of.”

In 1973, aged just 19, McGuigan captained Tyrone to an Ulster senior title.

Tyrone GAA wrote in a statement: “Frank’s contribution to Tyrone football extended far beyond silverware and individual honours. He helped elevate the profile of Tyrone football on the national stage and provided inspiration for many of the players and teams that followed.

“He was proud to see his four sons Frank, Brian, Tommy and Shay go on to wear the Tyrone jersey with distinction. Frank’s name remains synonymous with excellence, flair and pride in the Red Hand jersey.

“Tyrone GAA extends its deepest sympathies to Frank’s wife Geraldine, his sons Frank, Brian, Tommy and Shay, daughters Kristin and Caitlin, his grandchildren, the entire McGuigan family circle and to the members and friends of Ardboe O’Donovan Rossa GAC.”