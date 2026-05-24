Tailteann Cup: Offaly book place in quarter-finals after surprise defeat of Down

Offaly produced a fine performance as they booked their place in the Tailteann Cup quarter-finals with victory over a fancied Down team at Glenisk O’Connor Park on Saturday. The defeat sends the Mournemen into Round 3.

The home side were quickly out of the blocks as a clinical display in front of the posts had them 2-12 to 1-6 ahead at a stage in the first half, the Offaly goals coming from a Dylan Hyland penalty and a Shane Tierney effort after Down had bagged the opening goal of the contest through Pearse McPolin.

Down did rally either side of the interval and a John McGeough point had the sides level, but Offaly pulled away again and a Diarmuid Egan goal sealed a 3-22 to 1-20 win.

Also in Round 2A, there were wins for Laois, Fermanagh and Antrim.

Laois recorded a 15-point win over London, leading by four points at half-time before pulling away in the second half to secure victory. Evan O’Carroll notched 1-5 for Justin McNulty’s outfit while the London goal came from Michael O’Reilly.

Fermanagh also progressed to the quarter-finals as they led from start to finish in a seven-point victory over Wexford in Brewster Park.

Darragh McGurn was to the fore for Fermanagh, hitting seven points, while midfielder Stephen McGullion grabbed both the Erne goals. Substitute Sean Ryan fired home the Wexford goals, but it was the home side who went through.

Goals were key for Antrim as they claimed a 4-12 to 2-12 win over Tipperary. Ryan McQuillan netted twice in the first half as Antrim led 2-6 to 0-4 at half-time.

Conor Hand and Ronan Boyle raised further green flags after the break and although Steven O’Brien and Joe Higgins slotted goals for Tipperary, Antrim ran out six-point winners.

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Meanwhile, in Round 2B, wins for Longford, Leitrim, Wicklow and Sligo kept their seasons alive as they progressed to Round 3.

Longford edged out Clare in a tight encounter at Cusack Park, with defeat bringing an end to the Banner’s campaign. Longford held a slender 0-8 to 0-7 lead at the break and goals from the impressive Dylan Farrell and Oran Kenny helped Longford to a 2-17 to 1-18 win.

Leitrim are also in the Round 3 draw following a six-point win over Carlow in Carrick-on-Shannon. Carlow had led by three at the break, 0-9 to 0-6, but Leitrim, with Paul Honeyman contributing 0-8, came on strong in the second half to clinch victory.

Wicklow ended Limerick’s Tailteann Cup aspirations, with a dominant third quarter providing the impetus for Oisín McConville’s side to push on for a nine-point victory.

The Treaty had led 2-10 to 2-6 at half time but a Dean Healy goal swung the tie in Wicklow’s favour as they ran out 4-17 to 2-14 winners.

Sligo saw off Waterford to keep their Tailteann Cup hopes alive with a 0-29 to 3-12 win. Lee Deignan registered 0-11 for Sligo who led 0-18 to 0-7 at half-time.

Waterford bagged three goals in the second half but the Yeats men were always in control.

Weekend results

Round 2A:

London 1-14 Laois 1-29

Offaly 3-22 Down 1-20

Fermanagh 2-20 Wexford 2-13

Antrim 4-12 Tipperary 2-12

Round 2B:

Wicklow 4-17 Limerick 2-14

Clare 1-18 Longford 2-17

Leitrim 0-22 Carlow 1-13

Waterford 3-12 Sligo 0-29