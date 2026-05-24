Kerry earn third successive Munster crown with hard-fought win over Waterford

Leah McMahon was one of Kerry's two goalscorers in Sunday's Munster final against Waterford. Photograph: Tom Beary/Sportsfile

Munster Senior Women’s Football Final: Kerry 2-9 Waterford 1-11

Kerry were crowned Munster champions for the third year in succession after a hard-fought one-point victory over a spirited Waterford in Kilmallock.

Kerry will be extremely thankful for the brilliance of goalkeeper Mary Ellen Bolger, who saved at the death to deny Laura Cusack what would have been the winning goal.

A hugely entertaining first half saw three goals in a whirlwind opening 30 minutes.

Niamh Carmody and Karen McGrath shared early scores before the first goal of the game arrived in the third minute after a lightning Kerry move involving Carmody and Niamh Ní Chonchuir saw Leah McMahon palm to the back of the Waterford net.

Kellyann Hogan replied with a free before Waterford’s opening goal came on eight minutes when Katie Murray finished a brilliant run and pass from Aine O’Neill.

There wasn’t long to wait long befor Kerry’s second goal, arriving in the 10th minute after a brilliant move involving Anna Galvin and Mary O’Connell, who passed across goal and Emma Costello raced in to volley past Katelyn Gardner.

Hogan clipped back a point for Waterford, adding a free before Brid McMaugh’s contribution pushed the Déise 1-6 to 2-1 ahead.

Siofra O’Shea got three on the bounce for the Kerry before Hogan replied from a free after a Kerry breach, and with Kerry’s Jadyn Lucey and Lauren McGregor trading scores, the sides went in level at half time, 2-5 to 1-8.

Bolger was forced into a superb block from Emma Murray three minutes into the second half before Murray and O’Shea traded scores. McGregor had a chance of a goal but shot straight at Bolger, although Katie Murray did reply to push Waterford one ahead, 2-5 to 1-9.

O’Shea levelled matters with a free but Katie Murray raised another white flag for Waterford. Drama followed when Kerry’s Niamh Carmody was sent to the bin but it was the winners Roisin Rahilly that scored a neat point although McMaugh did reply straight afterwards.

Aishling O’Connell was denied a goal for a small square infringement, but O’Shea wasn’t to be denied when she slotted over to level the contest.

With both sides looking for a winner it was Kerry that came up trumps when substitute Danielle O’Leary slotted over, although the winners will be thankful to Bolger who saved them with her last ditch wonder save.

Kerry now go into Group 2 of the All-Ireland series alongside Kildare and Tipperary, while Waterford go into Group 1 where they’ll face Armagh and Cork.