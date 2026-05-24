Galway fight back to overpower Wexford and reach Leinster final

Leinster SHC: Wexford 3-20 Galway 2-31

Galway swept to an eight-point win over Wexford and sealed a place in the Leinster final, despite a disastrous start to the game that saw them trail by 13 points at one stage.

Already out of the championship race, Wexford were playing for pride in the jersey, and produced their best hurling of the championship during an opening spell that saw them storming into a 3-9 to 0-5 inside 25 minutes, the goals coming through Jack O’Connor, Lee Chin (pen) and Cillian Byrne.

Wexford looked like conjuring up what would have been a shock victory, such was their control through this spell, but Galway showed no signs of panic, as they gradually played their way back into the game, going on to take total control of the second period.

Wexford played with passion and fluency as they moved 0-7 to 0-2 clear at the start of the game. Then after 15 minutes Conor Hearne stormed through the centre, laying off to O’Connor who found the net from close range.

Another goal arrived on 17 minutes, when Cillian Byrne was brought down by Joshua Ryan, black carded for his effort, with Lee Chin crashing home the penalty. And five minutes later it was Chin who picked out Byrne, who goaled to give Wexford a 3-9 to 0-5 lead.

With Micheál Donohoe demanding a response from the sideline, Galway finished the half with some fine points from Evan Niland, Jason Rabbitte and Ronan Glennon, but they still trailed 3-12 to 0-15 at the interval.

Galway introduced Conor Cooney at the break, and he brought a real impact to their second-half challenge. With Rabbitte and Cooney (pen) finding the net quickly after the restart, the Wexford challenge started to wilt in the intense heat.

During the early second half exchanges, Rabbitte and Cooney were prominent, as Tiernan Killeen, Tom Monaghan, Gavin Lee and Ronan Glennon rallied their side.

Wexford's Cian Molloy in action against Galway's Conor Cooney. Photograph: Martin Kennedy/Inpho

The second half surge was so intense that the Wexford challenge began to fade, with Galway looking much fitter and more intense. They cut the gap quickly with points from Cooney (two frees) and Darragh Neary leaving just four points between the sides after 40 minutes, 3-13 to 0-18.

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Chin was denied a goal by some scrambled defence from Galway, but at the other end Monaghan went close, with keeper Mark Fanning pushing his effort over the bar.

Galway eventually got back level when Rabbitte goaled after good play from Conor Whelan. Cooney then put his side in control with three successive points.

Wexford keeper Fanning was black-carded for a foul on sub Brian Concannon, denying the attacker a goal, and as Cooney shook the net from the resulting penalty, Galway had finally wrestled back control of the game.

Galway will now play Dublin in the provincial final, chasing their first title since 2018 in what will also be their fourth Leinster final in five years.

WEXFORD: M Fanning; S Martin (0-1), S Donohoe (0-1), R Lawlor; D Carley, C Molloy, N Murphy; D O’Leary, C Hearne (0-1); Cillian Byrne (1-1), Ross Banville (0-2), K Foley (0-3), Cian Byrne (0-1), Lee Chin (1-6, 4f, 1-0p), J O’Connor (1-1). Subs: C Foley (0-1) for Lawlor (29 mins), D Kehoe for Martin (57), J Byrne (0-1) for Banville (60), J Redmond (0-1) for O’Connor (62), L Ryan for O’Leary (67).

GALWAY: D Fahy; D Burke (0-1f), C Trayers, J Ryan; D Morrissey, P Mannion, R Glennon (0-1); C Daniels, G Lee (0-1), C Whelan (0-3), T Killeen (0-2), D Neary (0-1); T Monaghan (0-6), J Rabbitte (1-2), E Niland (0-5f). Subs: K Hanrahan for Burke (7-9 mins), C Cooney (1-8, 1-0p, 7f), for Niland (35), Hanrahan for Ryan (50), J Fleming (0-1) for Killeen (52), C Fahy for Glennon (61), B Concannon for Lee (67).

Referee: C Mooney (Dublin).

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