Westmeath’s All-Ireland opener against Cavan sells out in minutes

Westmeath won their second Leinster title with a win over Dublin at Croke Park on Sunday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Tickets for Westmeath’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship clash against Cavan at Cusack Park sold out within minutes on Tuesday afternoon.

The Lake County footballers made history on Sunday by beating Dublin to claim the Delaney Cup for just the second time.

Mark McHugh’s side host Cavan in the first round of the All-Ireland series on Saturday, May 30th and all tickets for the fixture were snapped up in under 30 minutes. Cusack Park in Mullingar has a capacity of almost 11,000.

County board officials said it is the first time the venue has sold out since an O’Byrne Cup final between Páidí Ó Sé’s Westmeath and Seán Boylan’s Meath in January 2004 which brought a crowd of 14,610. The capacity of the ground was subsequently reduced when more stringent health and safety regulations were introduced.

Cavan are currently managed by Dermot McCabe, who was in charge of Westmeath for the 2025 season. McHugh was a selector under McCabe before stepping up to the managerial position this season.

Meanwhile, as of Tuesday night there were only terrace tickets available for Armagh’s All-Ireland series opener against Derry at the Athletic Grounds on May 30th.