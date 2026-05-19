LGFA not involved in August AFLW fixture between Ireland and Australia

Cork's Erika O'Shea (left) in action for North Melbourne during last season's AFLW Grand Final. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

The LGFA has confirmed it is not in talks with the AFLW over the staging of a representative match between Ireland and Australia this summer.

The AFLW confirmed last week that an inaugural Ireland v Australia game will be played at the North Sydney Oval on August 1st.

However, the fixture will be an AFLW game and not an International Rules test involving AFLW and Gaelic football players, as was the case in previous men’s International Rules fixtures organised by the AFL and the GAA.

The match in Sydney will follow Australian football rules and the respective teams will be made up of Irish and Australian players currently lining out in the AFLW.

Previous men’s International Rules series, the last of which was staged in 2017, saw a mix of Australian and Gaelic football (or ‘compromised’) rules used, and were played with a round Gaelic football.

The Ireland v Australia match will be played ahead of the start of the 2026 AFLW season, which kicks off in mid-August.

There are currently more than 40 Irish players in the AFLW, including Brisbane’s Jennifer Dunne (Dublin), Carlton’s Dayna Finn (Mayo), Hawthorn’s Aine McDonagh (Galway), North Melbourne’s Bláithín Bogue (Fermanagh) and Gold Coast’s Niamh McLaughlin (Donegal), all of whom were included in last season’s All-Australian team, the AFLW’s equivalent of the All Star team of the year.

Four Irish players – Bogue, Erika O’Shea (Cork), Vikki Wall (Meath) and Amy Gavin Mangan (Offaly) – were also part of the North Melbourne premiership-winning side last season.