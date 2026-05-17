Tale of two provinces as Armagh take the plunder and Westmeath march into history

Westmeath’s Conor Dillon celebrates with the Delaney Cup after their Leinster SFC final win against Dublin in Croke Park on Sunday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

As the Armagh and Monaghan players broke from the prematch parade at St Tiarnach’s Park, news reached Clones that the Westmeath footballers had just marched their way to history at Croke Park. The Leinster SFC a procession no longer.

And a few hours later, after a fifth successive Ulster final had gone to extra time, Armagh finally emerged from the province with the plunder. Their long, difficult trudge to a first Ulster title since 2008 had reached its end.

But if Armagh’s victory – having lost the previous three finals – was a mixture of predictable relief and joy, nobody was predicting Westmeath as Leinster champions at the start of this season.

Their maiden Leinster Senior Football Championship success in 2004 can’t be topped, for it will forever be the breakthrough triumph. There can only ever be one first time. But that Westmeath team had been knocking on the door for a few years by the time Páidí Ó Sé finally helped them kick it open.

This Westmeath team, however, weren’t even in the Delaney Cup conversation until a few weeks ago. And even then, who was tipping them to achieve this?

Mark McHugh’s side were brilliant in extra time. They played with a swagger and confidence that belied their billing. Dublin had owned this competition for so long, to its detriment, but on Sunday they looked lost and bewildered in the very place where they had once toyed with teams like Westmeath.

Basic details don’t convey the scale of the achievement. The county lost out on promotion from Division Three of the league to a late goal by Wexford.

Now they march on the All-Ireland series, against Cavan in a fortnight, as provincial champions.

To achieve that status they have beaten Dublin, Kildare and Meath – the top three on Leinster’s roll of honour with 97 titles between them. The final against Dublin wasn’t scraped or battled out against overwhelming odds. They thoroughly deserved the win and emphatically wrapped it up in extra time with two goals.

[ Former Dublin footballer Darren Magee hoping to mastermind Leinster triumph with WestmeathOpens in new window ]

Even though their opponents had threatened the outcome with a comeback fusillade that culminated in David Byrne fisting a point at the end of normal time, Westmeath had the composure to equalise in the 100 seconds remaining. After that, their second title never looked in jeopardy.

They were able to introduce John Heslin, whose comeback after retiring at the start of 2025 was crowned with success. He paid his way, hoisting his first two-pointer on the intercounty stage in the 83rd minute to keep the scoreboard ticking over and Dublin at arm’s length.

“John was playing unbelievably good club football,” said manager Mark McHugh, who joined his father Martin as a distinguished combination of All-Ireland medallist with Donegal (1992 and 2012, respectively) and province-winning manager (Cavan 1997).

“I think he kicked 2-9 one day and 3-11 another day, I don’t know why would you not bring him in?”

He said he consulted with the players and the return was greenlit.

“I think he showed today that he’s still well fit for the level. I’m delighted after all his years of service that he gets a medal here today too.”

Matthew Whittaker, who braved an ankle injury to line out and played a terrific game, spoke of wanting to make more of the win than maybe had happened in 2004.

“I suppose the big thing they probably said was in 2004 they didn’t capitalise on it, maybe in development centres. I suppose it’s no secret that four or five months ago we’d nowhere for training. We’d drive to another county to train which is nuts when you think about it.”

He also recalled that he had met his cousin Gary Connaughton, goalkeeper on the previous Leinster winning team, for coffee last week. “He said he was sick of talking about 2004!”

And up in Clones, Armagh played extra time of the Ulster final like a team fed up talking about being the nearly men in the province. They allowed Monaghan reel in a seven-point gap in the last 15 minutes of normal time but in extra time Armagh blitzed the Farney County 1-7 to 0-1.

Armagh's Oisín O'Neill celebrates after the Ulster SFC final between Monaghan and Armagh at Clones on Sunday. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

“I was lucky enough to have a lot of good days in this championship and for those boys there, it means a lot to them,” said Kieran McGeeney.

“They’ve won the big one [All-Ireland] and I know they want to go on and win more. I was delighted for them so I suppose I’ll have to let them off tonight.”

Thousands of Armagh fans poured down from the stand and terraces to join the players on the pitch in celebration. It felt they were set to stay there for the night until a heavy shower in Clones sent them scattering away to continue the revelry in the watering holes down the town.

Eventually, when the rain eased off, the Armagh players returned to the pitch for a squad photo with the Anglo-Celt Cup.

“Playing is what it’s all about,” added McGeeney. “The thing about management is you draw the outlines. As a player, you colour it in.”

Orange in Clones. Maroon and white in Croke Park.

The march towards Sam Maguire starts now.