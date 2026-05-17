Live GAA updates: Westmeath take on Dublin, Limerick play Waterford and Monaghan face Armagh

Leinster SFC Final: Dublin v Westmeath, 2pm, Croke Park

Ulster SFC Final: Armagh v Monaghan, 4:15pm, Clones

Munster SHC: Limerick v Waterford, 3pm, Gaelic Grounds

Monaghan come into today’s Ulster final without an Anglo-Celt since their 2015 victory over Donegal, and with only one appearance in the final since then. Conor McManus was the star of their 2013 and 2015 Ulster-winning teams, and remembers how the flew under the radar in that first year. After a poor Division 1 campaign and a brilliant comeback in their semi win over Derry, McManus reckons there’s plenty for 2026 Monaghan to learn from the 2013 side.

[Conor McManus: What Monaghan’s 2013 Ulster football triumph can tell current team]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today’s championship action. There’s just three games across both codes today, but that should be plenty to keep us going.

In football, the Leinster and Ulster deciders will close out the provincial championship. First, Dublin take on Westmeath at Croke Park (2pm), looking to claim back the Delaney Cup after Louth broke their 14 year winning streak.

Then Armagh look to clinch their first Anglo-Celt Cup since 2008, as they take on Monaghan at their home ground of Clones (4.15pm).

Sandwiched between those two finals is the Munster SHC clash between Limerick and Waterford (3pm). Although unfancied, a Waterford win would keep their hopes alive of progressing through the Munster round robin.