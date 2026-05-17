Late goals see Limerick past Waterford as they seal qualification for All-Ireland series

Limerick's Cian Lynch celebrates a score during the Munster SHC game against Waterford at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Munster SHC: Limerick Limerick 2-29 Waterford 2-20

Limerick wrapped up All-Ireland series qualification with their 10th consecutive championship victory over Waterford in front of 22,225 fans at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday afternoon.

The Treaty County had scored just five goals against the Déise in their past seven meetings, but they needed the two they got here.

They trailed until those two green flags in the space of a minute from Peter Casey and Gearóid Hegarty moved them 2-22 to 1-20 ahead in the 62nd minute. They then closed with 2-8 without reply until a last-puck Shane Bennett penalty.

This Limerick victory also condemned All-Ireland champions Tipperary to elimination ahead of their final-round meeting next weekend. For Waterford, it means a seventh successive early exit since the Munster round-robin was introduced in 2019.

William O'Donoghue of Limerick fouls Conor Keane of Waterford. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Aaron Gillane came in to start for Limerick, but was hunted everywhere by Paddy Leavey and held scoreless until his withdrawal.

Captain Cian Lynch was named on the bench and introduced before half-time in place of Adam English, who had scored two points but was carrying a yellow card.

With Limerick playing into the wind, Cathal O’Neill was the highest scorer by the break, racking up 0-5.

From the 15th to 29th minutes, the Déise had the upper hand to the tune of 0-10 to 0-1, with a second Calum Lyons brace completing a string of six successive points. Bennett, who had taken over frees from Reuben Halloran, tacked on three more for a 0-15 to 0-10 cushion.

By now, Lynch was warming up and he made a fast impact with a point and a hand in scores for O’Neill and Shane O’Brien. They levelled with five in a row, but Bennett’s sixth, followed by his goalline save from Aidan O’Connor, left the Déise 0-16 to 0-15 ahead at the change of ends.

Limerick's Peter Casey clashes heads with Jamie Barron of Waterford. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

O’Connor nudged Limerick into their first lead in half an hour but Waterford jumped back ahead in the 52nd minute. Kevin Mahony got in behind Mike Casey to collect Dessie Hutchinson’s delivery and bat past Nickie Quaid. A Jack Prendergast point made it 1-18 to 0-18.

They were still two ahead with 11 minutes to play after an Austin Gleeson sideline cut.

Having withdrawn Gillane and switched Hegarty into the full-forward line, Limerick then lashed 2-8 without reply.

Hegarty mopped up an errant Mark Fitzgerald clearance and fed Casey, who dropped the sliotar but managed to kick into an empty net.

Then, O’Connor raced through and though his pass was misplaced, it was deflected into Hegarty’s path by Fitzgerald’s despairing flick. The wing forward’s mis-hit finish looped over Nolan.

Darragh O’Donovan, Lynch, and Tom Morrissey added braces before Gleeson was fouled by Dan Morrissey for a last-ditch Déise penalty.

LIMERICK: N Quaid; B Nash, D Morrissey, S Finn; D Byrnes (0-1, f), W O’Donoghue, K Hayes (0-1); A English (0-2), D O’Donovan (0-2); G Hegarty (1-1), A O’Connor (0-8, 4f, 1 65), C O’Neill (0-5); A Gillane, S O’Brien (0-2), P Casey (1-1).

Subs: C Lynch (0-3) for English (31 mins); M Casey for Finn (49, inj); T Morrissey (0-3) for O’Brien (52); D Reidy for Gillane (60); C Coughlan for Nash (67).

WATERFORD: B Nolan (0-1); C Keane, M Fitzgerald, P Leavey; Shane Bennett (1-6, 1-0 pen, 3f), T de Búrca, J Fagan (0-1); J Barron, S Mackey; R Halloran, C Lyons (0-4), J Prendergast (0-1); D Hutchinson (0-2, 1f), S Walsh (0-1), K Mahony (1-3).

Subs: M Kiely for Prendergast (27-28 mins, blood); Kiely for Halloran (h-t), D Lyons for Mackey (43); A Gleeson (0-1, sl) for Walsh (49); P Curran for C Lyons (65); J Power for Hutchinson (67).

Referee: J Owens (Wexford).