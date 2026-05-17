Late goals help Dublin see off Kildare and claim a 13th straight Leinster crown

Dublin’s Michelle Davoren and Aoife Curran celebrate after the victory over Kildare secured the Leinster title at Croke Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Women’s Leinster SFC final: Dublin 2-12 Kildare 2-6

Late goals from Niamh Crowley and Caoimhe O’Connor made all the difference at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon as Dublin secured their 13th consecutive TG4 Leinster senior football championship title at the expense of a determined Kildare outfit.

Hoping for a repeat of their round-robin victory over the Lilies at Parnell Park a fortnight ago, Dublin raced two points clear during the early stages with well-worked scores from Orlagh Nolan and full forward Laura Grendon.

Yet Kildare were eager to make an impression on their first appearance in a Leinster senior decider since 2009 and edged in front by the 11th minute courtesy of efforts from Aoife Rattigan (two) and team captain Laoise Lenehan.

Pat Sullivan’s charges remained in the ascendancy after Michelle Davoren and Lara Curran traded scores at the end of the first quarter. Rattigan also kicked a third point to cancel out Annabelle Timothy at the opposite end, before Dublin turned the tables on their opponents with successive white flag contributions from Grendon, Davoren and a free from Nolan.

While there was a setback for the Jackies when Kildare corner forward Alannah Prizeman superbly fired a shot to the net on 27 minutes, quickfire points from O’Connor and Nolan ultimately guided them towards a 0-9 to 1-5 interval lead.

Dublin’s Hannah Leahy and Leah Caffrey in action against Alannah Prizeman of Kildare. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

A torrential downpour made life difficult for both teams at the very beginning of the second half, but Kildare eventually levelled terms once again when substitute Aoife Murnane kicked an excellent point at a tight left-hand angle in the 38th minute.

Nolan, with another free, and Grendon both found the range to give Dublin a 0-11 to 1-6 cushion moving into the closing quarter, but Kildare were dreaming of a breakthrough provincial success when Murnane drilled a magnificent strike into the top right-hand corner of the Dublin net on the stroke of 50 minutes.

This suddenly threw down the gauntlet to Dublin, but following a swift equaliser from the influential Nolan, Niamh Crowley squeezed a 54th-minute effort past Rachel Fennin for a hard-earned Dublin goal.

O’Connor also raised a green flag a minute later and this was enough to ensure the reigning All-Ireland champions held on to their Leinster crown for at least another year.

DUBLIN: A Shiels; N Crowley (1-0), L Caffrey, H Leahy; S McIntyre, L Magee, H McGinnis; N Hetherton, R Hartnett; A Timothy (0-1), O Nolan (0-5, 3f), K Donaghy; M Davoren (0-2), L Grendon (0-3), C O’Connor (1-1).

Subs: E Kearney for Donaghy (26 mins); J Egan for Timothy (51); C Coffey for Hartnett (56); A Curran for Davoren (58).

KILDARE: R Fennin; A Mernagh, E Wheeler, L Shaw; H McLoughlin, R Sargent, L Lenehan (0-1); N Murphy, G Wheeler; L Curran (0-1), J Harney, M Aspel; A Rattigan (0-3), M Doyle, A Prizeman (1-0).

Subs: A Cahill for Aspel, A Murnane (1-1) for Harney (both 36 mins); C Wheeler for Doyle (45); M McDonagh for Curran (56).

Referee: Paul McCaughey (Westmeath).