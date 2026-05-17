Armagh end 18-year wait for Ulster glory as Monaghan run out of gas in extra-time

Armagh's Jarly Óg Burns celebrates after the victory over Monaghan sealed a first Ulster SFC title for the county since 2008. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

Ulster SFC final: Armagh 2-28 Monaghan 0-25 (aet)

More extra-time, but no final heartbreak for Armagh – finally champions of Ulster again after 18 years searching for a 15th Anglo Celt Cup.

Kieran McGeeney’s side entered this final having lost the previous three – all of which had gone to extra-time, and two of which had ended in penalty shoot-out defeats.

And having let a seven-point lead slip in the last 15 minutes of normal time in St Tiernach’s Park, it appeared they might stumble again with the finishing line in sight.

But the Orchard County completely dominated extra-time, outscoring Monaghan 1-7 to 0-1 to win the Ulster title for the first time since 2008.

The depth and the quality of their squad told in the extra periods, with Oisín O’Neill’s 77th-minute goal proving to be the score that changed the entire complexion of the contest at a packed Clones.

Monaghan failed to add another score after that goal. Indeed, Stephen O’Hanlon – who had been brilliant throughout and finished the game barely able to run – registered their only extra-time score in the opening seconds, meaning they went the remaining 19 minutes without scoring.

They were reduced to 14 men in the dying seconds when Darragh McElearney was sent off for an off the ball incident, but by that stage the orange clad fans in the ground were already amassing at the fence for a pitch invasion. They had spent the previous three years watching Donegal (2024, 2025) and Derry (2023) fans swarm the field in celebration. It was their turn now.

“We just tripped at the final hurdle the last three years, so to get that one was very special. We’ve been hunting for it a long time,” said Rory Grugan afterwards.

“Obviously, we got the ultimate prize in 2024 [winning the All-Ireland], but this is definitely one we wanted as well. It banished the demons a wee bit.”

Armagh's Darragh McMullen in action against Rory Beggan of Monaghan. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

Jarly Óg Burns was hugely influential early on for Armagh again while Oisín Conaty finished the game, with 0-6 from play. Joe McElroy covered a huge amount of ground and was purposeful in his play while Aaron McKay made some brilliant interceptions at the back.

But ultimately Armagh made life hard for themselves, because while they might not care right now, the truth is they should have wrapped this Ulster final up in normal time. They led 0-13 to 0-11 at half-time but on the resumption they grabbed the initiative and outscored Monaghan 1-3 to 0-1 in the opening nine minutes of the second half.

Tiernan Kelly nabbed the goal and with Armagh clearly in the ascendancy, the edge started to wane from the occasion. It wasn’t helped by the frequent heavy showers – ensuring a generally sunny Ulster final day also had the greyness of a damp league fixture in March.

By the 54th minute Armagh led 1-19 to 0-15. That appeared to be that. Monaghan’s gallant stand had fallen, Armagh were making for home. And then none of that was true.

Monaghan – inspired by O’Hanlon and the introduction Jack McCarron – sparked the fixture back to life with a rousing final quarter of an hour.

A glorious two-pointer from McCarron, his fist punching the Clones air as it sailed over the crossbar. Then a point off his left. The fist raised again. The momentum of the game had shifted. The noise was now coming from previously quiet sections of Monaghan fans.

A two-pointer from O’Hanlon on the hour mark. Level. Pandemonium. The comeback was on by the comeback specialists. How had Armagh found themselves here? Spiralling.

But then O’Neill fired over a point to edge them back in front. Immediately O’Hanlon responded.

Monaghan had chances to hit the front as well but two-point efforts by Karl Gallagher and Rory Beggan went wide. Ross McQuillan fisted Armagh ahead in the 66th minute but with just two minutes of normal time remaining Conor McCarthy popped over a point that sent the game to extra-time.

Armagh's Conor Turbitt is tackled by Killian Lavelle of Monaghan. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

“The last thing we needed was extra-time after having gone to extra-time with Derry two weeks ago,” said Monaghan manager Gabriel Bannigan.

“But I think the Monaghan people can be very proud of that bunch of lads in terms of what they did to get us here. We are after putting up three serious championship performances, so very proud of the lads.”

Yet when they scored the opening point of extra-time, the momentum still seemed to be with Monaghan. Only the orange crush was on its way.

Cian McConville replied with a free for Armagh before the pivotal score. Beggan picked out Gallagher with a restart but the greasy conditions contributed to the Monaghan midfielder failing to catch the ball, instead it bounced back out to the waiting Conaty.

He fed Grugan, who played the ball across the goal to the awaiting O’Neill and he tucked it beyond Beggan, 2-22 to 0-25. The match had taken a decisive turn. Armagh would get their Ulster title after all.

“We made hard work of it,” said McGeeney in the tunnel afterwards.

“That credit has to go to the Monaghan for coming back. We were up [seven] points up and just seemed to let it slip away. Stuttered and started a lot today but in fairness in extra-time, even though they were so tired, we were able to pull away.

“So it’s great for them, boys. It’s been them pushing for a while, it’s a great day now for them and for Armagh.”

Ulster champions again, at last.

ARMAGH: Blaine Hughes; Peter McGrane, Aaron McKay, Paddy Burns; Greg McCabe, Tiernan Kelly (1-0-0), Jarly Óg Burns (0-1-1); Joe McElroy (0-0-2), Jason Duffy (0-0-2); Darragh McMullen (0-0-1), Conor Turbitt (0-0-5, 2f), Tomás McCormack; Cian McConville (0-0-2, 2f), Andrew Murnin (0-0-2), Oisín Conaty (0-0-6).

Subs: Gareth Murphy for Burns (h-t); Ross McQuillan (0-0-2) for Duffy (56 mins); Oisín O’Neill (1-0-1) for McConville (59); Rory Grugan (0-0-2, 1f) for McElroy (66); Daniel Magee for Murnin, C McConville for Kelly, J Duffy for McMullen (all e-t); D McMullen for McConville (80); Barry McCambridge for McCormack, Aidan Forker for Turbitt (both 88).

MONAGHAN: Rory Beggan (0-1-0, tpf); Dylan Byrne, Ryan O’Toole (0-0-1), Killian Lavelle; Aaron Carey (0-0-1), Dessie Ward, Conor McCarthy (0-0-4); Micheal McCarville (0-0-1), Karl Gallagher; Stephen O’Hanlon (0-1-4), Míchéal Bannigan (0-0-2, 1f), Oisín McGorman (0-0-2); Andrew Woods (0-1-0), Bobby McCaul, David Garland (0-0-1).

Subs: Darragh McElearney for Ward (h-t); Jack McCarron (0-1-1) for Garland, Ryan McAnespie for McGorman (both 45 mins); Stephen Mooney for McCaul (51); Max Maguire for Lavelle (77); Robbie Hanratty for Woods (80); Gary Mohan for Gallagher (83).

Referee: Paddy Neilan (Roscommon).