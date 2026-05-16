Weekend’s hurling fixtures, throw-in times and TV details, including Galway v Dublin

Dublin's Darragh Power in action against Galway's Tom Monaghan when the counties met in the fifth round of last year's Leinster Championship. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Saturday

Leinster SHC, Round Four

Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium, 4.30pm (Live on GAA+)

Opportunity knocks for Dublin. With Kilkenny stumbling along, the Dubs know there is a glorious opportunity for them to contest a Leinster final. But the caveat to the Dubs and their current second-place standing is they’ve so far only played the three lowest-ranked teams – Kildare, Offaly and Wexford.

It also might have been no harm for Dublin had Galway enjoyed a straightforward victory over Kildare, rather than the fright they received last weekend. Instead, the Tribesmen are likely to have been stung by the criticism of their lacklustre first-half display. They should be primed from the first ball here.

Micheál Donoghue’s side have scored more goals (nine) than any other team in Leinster so far. Dublin have shipped five goals in three games, so Galway have the potential to move their green-flag scores to double figures here. Verdict: Galway

Kilkenny v Kildare, Nowlan Park, 6pm

The numbers don’t do Kildare justice – sitting bottom of the table with three defeats from three outings does not illustrate the contribution they have made in this provincial championship. They threatened one of the biggest ever championship shocks last weekend with their first-half display against Galway, while they remained extremely competitive with Wexford all the way to the closing stages.

Ultimately, a lack of depth and experience has cost them at this level and that will likely be the case at Nowlan Park. Kildare manager Brian Dowling is a Kilkenny man, so he will be aware that Derek Lyng will be demanding a response from his team after they drew with Offaly last time out. Verdict: Kilkenny

Offaly's Eoghan Cahill scores a free to level the game against Kilkenny last weekend. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Offaly v Wexford, O’Connor Park, 6pm

There is so much riding on this fixture. The winner will remain in the mix for a possible top-three finish entering the last round of matches, while the loser could be looking over their shoulder at the relegation trapdoor.

Both sides are on two points – though arguably Offaly’s have been more impressively accrued following draws with Dublin and Kilkenny. The Faithful have this week been dealing with Charlie Mitchell requiring hospitalisation, but there is a sense of a strong resolve building around the group.

Meanwhile, Wexford – who failed to gain promotion from Division 1B – have not posted a standout victory since beating Kilkenny 12 months ago. And having only found the net twice, they are currently the lowest goalscorers in the province. Verdict: Offaly

Munster SHC, Round Four: Tipperary v Clare, Semple Stadium, 7pm (Live on GAA+)

For these teams, the time has come for answers. So far, both of them have been chronically unstable. Against Cork, Tipperary were on the end of a 12-point swing in the middle of the game and against Waterford it was a 14-point swing in the second half alone. Against Limerick, Clare suffered a 31-minute spell in which they were outscored by 1-15 to 0-5.

None of that is sustainable. Clare are trying to bed in a new centre back while keeping faith with a full back who is under increasing pressure. The way they play is not designed to provide extra cover at the back so if they’re hammered on turnovers, as they were against Limerick, they’re liable to be exposed.

Tipp, though, are not hard to score against either and there must a temptation to revert to the sweeper system they used in the All-Ireland final. Ronan Maher is the obvious marker for Peter Duggan, but Duggan could easily pop up at wing forward which would be more inconvenient for Tipp.

Elsewhere, Tipp’s matchups will be key. Robert Doyle could pick up Shane O’Donnell, but who minds Tony Kelly or Mark Rodgers? Kelly only had three possessions in the first half against Limerick, but Thurles could ignite something in him. If you were to rank his top five career championship performances, probably three of them have been at Semple Stadium.

This Clare team is on its last lap, but maybe they have one more kick. Verdict: Clare

Sunday

Aidan O'Connor celebrates scoring Limerick's first goal in their win over Clare earlier this month. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Munster SHC, Round Four: Limerick v Waterford, Gaelic Grounds, 3pm (Live on GAA+)

By Sunday afternoon, Waterford’s tenuous mathematical chance of staying in the championship might have already snapped. Either way, nothing good can happen unless they beat Limerick, something that have failed to do in the championship for the last 15 years.

What chance do they have? Thankfully, the worst fears about Stephen Bennett’s knee injury have been allayed, but before he jarred his knee it seems he had already tweaked his hamstring. In any case, his loss in calculable. For the second year, Dessie Hutchinson has not brought his Ballygunner form to the Waterford jersey, and against Cork they lacked penetration close to goal.

Limerick are faced with two home games, at least one of which they must win. Until the last two seasons, this group were defined by concentration and consistency. It seems like they have returned to that place. Verdict: Limerick