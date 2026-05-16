Weekend’s football fixtures, throw-in times and TV details for Leinster and Ulster finals

Saturday

Tailteann Cup, Round One: Down v Leitrim, Páirc Esler, Newry, 6pm (Live on GAA+)

Leitrim were always going to be up against it here but the news that they are missing Tom Prior, Cillian McGloin and especially star forward Barry McNulty means they are down to the bare bones. Down should have no great problem getting back on the horse. Verdict: Down

Down’s Ryan McEvoy celebrates with Daniel Guinness after beating Donegal in the Ulster quarter-final. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

Sunday

Leinster SFC final: Dublin v Westmeath, Croke Park, 2pm (Live on RTÉ2)

We live in hope. The Leinster championship was billed as being a different story this year but so far, Westmeath are the only team that have held up their end. Meath quailed in the face of their energy and smarts, Louth’s defence of their title was desperately unconvincing. It falls to Mark McHugh’s side to convince the outside world that this isn’t just the same old Dublin benefit it always was.

Westmeath have been a revelation. Unfancied against Meath and Kildare, stripped of their standout forward Luke Loughlin, they’ve kept the revs up and beaten all-comers. They’ve run in 11 goals in three games and only conceded one. The return of John Heslin is a bolt from the blue but he’d hardly be coming back if he didn’t think he was up to it. If this is close with 15 to go, he could be a serious weapon.

That we’re even talking in those terms is an indication of how gettable Dublin remain in the popular imagination, even after swatting Louth aside. Con O’Callaghan is still missing and Eoin Murchan isn’t in the squad either. But if they reproduce their second-half display from the semi-final, you’d imagine they’ll have a fair bit hand. Verdict: Dublin

Darragh McElearney celebrates after Monaghan's Ulster semi-final win over Derry. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Ulster SFC final: Monaghan v Armagh, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 4.15pm (Live on RTÉ2 & BBC Sport NI)

While there has been plenty of talk around Armagh’s 18-year gap back to their last Ulster title, Monaghan haven’t exactly been shining stars within the province recently either. Their last title was in 2015, since which time they’ve been knocked out by every county apart from Antrim and Armagh.

They will have their hands full here, in the first final meeting against their near neighbours since 1938. Gabriel Bannigan is gradually restocking his squad after the injury woes of the league – Gary Mohan and Ryan Wylie are named in the 26 and this is the closest Monaghan have come to a clean bill of health all year.

Armagh have had smooth passage to this point, steamrolling a limp Fermanagh and a drained Down. The loss of Ben Crealey will only start telling from this point onwards – interestingly, Callum O’Neill has been named as a standby player, so his injury can’t be as bad as first feared.

Monaghan will be stubborn opponents and it won’t be a massive shock if extra-time is needed for the fifth year in a row. But Armagh can’t keep losing Ulster finals, surely. Verdict: Armagh