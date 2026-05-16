Live GAA updates: Early goal for Dublin against Galway, Clare take on Tipperary in Thurles

Saturday’s fixtures

Munster SHC, Round 4: Tipperary v Clare (7pm)

Leinster SHC, Round Four: Galway v Dublin (4.30pm), Kilkenny v Kildare, Offaly v Wexford (both 6pm)

Tailteann Cup, Round One: Down v Leitrim (6pm)

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19 mins: Quality, quality score from Conor Whelan, his first of the day. Galway 0-6 Dublin 1-2

18 mins: A first point from play for Aaron Niland. Galway have responded well to the goal. Galway 0-5 Dublin 1-2

15 mins: That goal has sparked a bit of life into this game now. Donal Burke pots a free after a couple of rat-a-tat points at either end. Dublin 1-2 Galway 0-4

13 mins: GOAL! Ah, that’s a desperate mistake from Daithí Burke. From the 65, Donal Burke drilled the ball in and it was going over for a point, only for the Galway Burke to put up his hurley to try and stop it. He saved the point but deflected it into the net. Calamity. Galway 0-3 Dublin 1-0

A rare slip from Dáithí Burke proves costly as Galway are punished with a goal. A huge moment in the game... 🫣#GALVDUB pic.twitter.com/QOrJI4l2WS — GAA+ (@GAAPlusOfficial) May 16, 2026

12 mins: SAVE! Brian Hayes streaked away from Tom Monaghan and whipped it high at the near post, only for Galway goalkeeper Darach Fahy to get his hirl up to it and put out for a 65.

7 mins: Scrappy stuff so far. Wet weather, the usual Salthill wind, loads of bunching and rucking - choose you own poison. Niland taps over another free. Galway 0-3 Dublin 0-0

5 mins: Cian Daniels finds space again and this time takes his score. Galway 0-2 Dublin 0-0

2 mins: Early free for Galway, Cian Daniels fouled. Aaron Nilan does the neccesary and we’re away. Galway 0-1 Dublin 0-0

Here we go then for a huge Saturday in the hurling championship. First up, Galway v Dublin in Salthill. Dublin team news is that John Hetherton, the focal point of their attack up to now, is out. Conor McHugh, Paddy Doyle and Conal Ó Riain all start in place of Eoghan O’Donnell, Darragh Power and Hetherton. For Galway, Tom Monaghan comes in for Rory Burke.

Dublin: Eddie Gibbons; Conor Groarke,Paddy Smyth, Conor McHugh; Conor Burke, Liam Rushe, Chris Crummey; Brian Hayes, Conor Donghue; Fergal Whitely, Donal Burke, David Purcell; Conal Ó Riaian, Paddy Doyle, Cian O’Sullivan

Galway: Darach Fahy; Ronan Glennon, Cillian Trayers, Darren Morrissey; Padraic Mannion, Daithí Burke, Gavin Lee; Cian Daniels, Tiernan Killeen; John Fleming, Cathal Mannion, Aaron Niland; Jason Rabbitte, Conor Whelan, Tom Monaghan.