Gaelic Games

Clare goalkeeper’s save to win Munster under-20 title tops ESPN’s daily sports moments

Mark Sheedy made three saves in the penalty shootout which ended in Clare’s victory over Tipperary

Clare's Mark Sheedy saves a penalty during the Munster Under-20 Hurling Final against Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds on Wednesday. Photograph: Inpho
Clare's Mark Sheedy saves a penalty during the Munster Under-20 Hurling Final against Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds on Wednesday. Photograph: Inpho
Thu May 14 2026 - 14:381 MIN READ

A save by Clare goalkeeper Mark Sheedy to beat Tipperary on penalties and deliver the Banner to their first Munster under-20 title in 12 years was picked as Wednesday’s number one moment by SportsCentre’s Daily Top 10 on ESPN.

Wednesday night’s provincial final went to penalties after a late point for Tipperary’s Cormac Fitzpatrick forced the game at the Gaelic Grounds to extra-time.

Clare held a one-point lead after the first added period, but a 77th-minute point from Eoghan Doughan again brought Tipp level on 2-24 apiece for the long whistle.

The counties each slotted home three of their five initial penalties, Sheedy scoring Clare’s third attempt, and after Fred Hegarty successfully converted the first penalty of sudden death, the Sixmilebridge goalkeeper’s full-reach save to deny Stefan Tobin sealed the win.

READ MORE

Pádraig O’Hora’s Everest Diary: ‘He arrived back in, clutching his throat, unable to breathe’

Rescheduling of Leinster camogie final ‘just not right’, says GPA

Ciarán Murphy: Don’t say this in Munster, but Leinster is the story of the hurling summer

Tyrone under-20s three-in-a-row hopes still alive after beating Kildare

SportsCentre, a daily news and highlights show on US sports channel ESPN, collates a Daily Top 10 featuring the best sporting moments of the day from around the world, but mainly focuses on US sports, including American football, basketball, and ice hockey.

Inside Gaelic Games

Inside Gaelic Games

Get an in-depth look at the weekend's action and the best analysis of upcoming fixtures in our weekly newsletter