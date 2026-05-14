Clare goalkeeper’s save to win Munster under-20 title tops ESPN’s daily sports moments

Clare's Mark Sheedy saves a penalty during the Munster Under-20 Hurling Final against Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds on Wednesday. Photograph: Inpho

A save by Clare goalkeeper Mark Sheedy to beat Tipperary on penalties and deliver the Banner to their first Munster under-20 title in 12 years was picked as Wednesday’s number one moment by SportsCentre’s Daily Top 10 on ESPN.

Wednesday night’s provincial final went to penalties after a late point for Tipperary’s Cormac Fitzpatrick forced the game at the Gaelic Grounds to extra-time.

ESPN top sporting moment of the day.. the man from the Bridge pic.twitter.com/M4jORh66K9 — Sixmilebridge GAA (@SMBGAA) May 14, 2026

Clare held a one-point lead after the first added period, but a 77th-minute point from Eoghan Doughan again brought Tipp level on 2-24 apiece for the long whistle.

The counties each slotted home three of their five initial penalties, Sheedy scoring Clare’s third attempt, and after Fred Hegarty successfully converted the first penalty of sudden death, the Sixmilebridge goalkeeper’s full-reach save to deny Stefan Tobin sealed the win.

(Pocanna Éirice) @GaaClare 4 @TipperaryGAA 3



Is é Mark Sheedy an Laoch sna pocanna éirice! Cad é mar shábháil!🤯



Clare are Munster champions after a dramatic penalty shoot-out!@GAA_BEO #GAABeo pic.twitter.com/mpY7snO2hv — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) May 13, 2026

SportsCentre, a daily news and highlights show on US sports channel ESPN, collates a Daily Top 10 featuring the best sporting moments of the day from around the world, but mainly focuses on US sports, including American football, basketball, and ice hockey.