Clare goalkeeper’s save to win Munster under-20 title tops ESPN’s daily sports moments

A save by Clare goalkeeper Mark Sheedy to beat Tipperary on penalties and deliver the Banner to their first Munster under-20 title in 12 years was picked as Wednesday’s number one moment by SportsCentre’s Daily Top 10 on ESPN.
Wednesday night’s provincial final went to penalties after a late point for Tipperary’s Cormac Fitzpatrick forced the game at the Gaelic Grounds to extra-time.
Clare held a one-point lead after the first added period, but a 77th-minute point from Eoghan Doughan again brought Tipp level on 2-24 apiece for the long whistle.
The counties each slotted home three of their five initial penalties, Sheedy scoring Clare’s third attempt, and after Fred Hegarty successfully converted the first penalty of sudden death, the Sixmilebridge goalkeeper’s full-reach save to deny Stefan Tobin sealed the win.
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SportsCentre, a daily news and highlights show on US sports channel ESPN, collates a Daily Top 10 featuring the best sporting moments of the day from around the world, but mainly focuses on US sports, including American football, basketball, and ice hockey.