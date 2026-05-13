All-Ireland Under-20 football semi-final: Tyrone v Kildare preview, throw-in time, where to watch

Tyrone v Kildare preview

Throw-in: 7.30pm at Breffni Park in Cavan

Where to watch: TG4 YouTube

Referee: Barry Tiernan

Tyrone are the kings of the under-20s in recent seasons and they proved they are the team to beat again after an impressive 4-19 to 0-22 over Monaghan to win the Ulster title. The Red Hand County beat Louth by 14 points in last year’s final, making it three titles in the past four years, as they look to make it three-in-a-row in 2026 and four from five.

There has been a big turnover, however, from last year’s All-Ireland final, with only three starters and four subs from that match featuring in the Ulster final. The good news for Kildare is that they are the last non-Tyrone winners, overcoming Sligo to win the All-Ireland under-20 title in 2023. This year, they beat Louth 0-23 to 1-18 to take the Leinster crown.

“We fought there and that just shows for that group. We were out of it and then we were back in it and then we were out of it and back in it again. It’s a testament to the lads and the management,” Ben Ryan, son of Leinster SFC-winning captain Glenn Ryan, said after winning the Leinster title.