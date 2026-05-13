All-Ireland Under-20 football semi-final: Roscommon v Kerry preview, throw-in time, where to watch

Roscommon v Kerry preview

Throw-in: 7.30pm at Semple Stadium in Thurles

Where to watch: TG4 YouTube

Referee: Seamus Mulhare

These are good times to be a Roscommon GAA fan. The senior team beat Galway last Sunday in a thrilling Connacht SFC final to mean that the Rossies now hold the minor, under-20 and senior Connacht titles. Next up for the under-20s side is Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final at Semple Stadium in Thurles.

Roscommon’s win over Mayo in the Connacht under-20 final may have even been more entertaining than the senior team’s exploits, as they scored five goals in a 5-16 to 2-22 victory in Tuam.

Senior captain Diarmuid Murtagh said they had watched their under-20 counterparts, together as a team after training.

“We actually watched under-20s final together as a group, as some of the lads have siblings playing and obviously Cian Smith is the manager and that’s Enda’s brother, so it was a lovely thing to do to watch them together, just shows that kind of closeness within Roscommon that we’re all supporting each other.”

Kerry’s manager Tomás Ó Se has won plenty of silverware in his day and he is quietly confident about his chances of making the final after an impressive Munster final win over Cork, where captain Paddy Lane scored 2-4.

“We’ve won a Munster, we can park that now. The nature of this competition is a quick turnaround,” he said.