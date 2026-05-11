Gaelic Games

Tailteann Cup draw: Laois to face London in Round 2A

Antrim at home to Tipperary, with Fermanagh hosting Wexford

The Tailteann Cup trophy. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
The Tailteann Cup trophy. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Mon May 11 2026 - 15:141 MIN READ

Laois will travel across the Irish Sea to play London in the second round of the Tailteann Cup after the draw was made on Monday.

The O’Moore county will play in round 2A after beating Wicklow last weekend, and will face London, who beat Waterford. Antrim are at home to Tipperary in Round 2A, which includes all the winners from the opening round, while Fermanagh will host Wexford. Offaly will play the winner of Down and Leitrim in the other game.

In Round 2B featuring the losing sides from the opening round, Wicklow will play Limerick at home, while Clare will host Longford. Waterford are at home to Sligo, while the loser of Down against Leitrim will play Carlow.

The fixtures will take place across the weekend of May 23rd and 24th. New York enter at the preliminary quarter-final stage.

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Tailteann Cup Round 2A

Antrim v Tipperary

Fermanagh v Wexford

Offaly v winner of Down/Leitrim

London v Laois

Tailteann Cup Round 2B

Wicklow v Limerick

Clare v Longford

Waterford v Sligo

Loser of Down/Leitrim v Carlow

Inside Gaelic Games

Inside Gaelic Games

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