Offaly captain Charlie Mitchell hospitalised after becoming unwell following Kilkenny match

Offaly hurler Charlie Mitchell is recovering in hospital after becoming unwell after playing the full match in their draw with Kilkenny on Sunday in the Leinster hurling championship.

After an assessment by Offaly’s medical team after the match, he was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore, before he was transferred to St James’s Hospital and underwent a procedure in hospital.

“We have been in contact with the Mitchell family this morning and they have advised he is currently recovering and is in good form,” Offaly County Board said in a statement.

“Everyone at Offaly GAA wishes Charlie a speedy recovery.”

Mitchell, who is captain of the county this season, said he was diagnosed with myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart, last month.

“It’s day by day at the moment. There are more tests to do but I’m remaining positive that I might see game time,” the 22-year-old said to RTÉ in April.

“It’s been tough. You go from training three to four times a week and have that taken away, so it’s hard to figure. I’m still mad to get back on the field pucking a ball, but then you get perspective quickly, too. Your health is the most important thing.”