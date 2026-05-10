Live GAA updates: Kerry v Cork in Munster football final; Offaly v Kilkenny in Leinster SHC

Sunday fixtures

Munster SFC final: Kerry v Cork, 1.45pm

Connacht SFC final: Roscommon v Galway, 4.15pm

Tailteann Cup: Sligo v Tipperary, 12.45pm; Carlow v Antrim, 1.30pm; Laois v Wicklow, 2pm; Waterford v London, 2pm; Fermanagh v Longford, 3pm

Leinster SHC: Offaly v Kilkenny, 3pm

Joe McDonagh Cup: London v Antrim, 1pm

Conor McManus’ home county is back into the Ulster final after a dramatic finish in the Athletic Grounds last Saturday. He looks ahead to the provincial finals, even in a season where winning them seems not to matter in the grand scheme of the championship.

[Monaghan v Derry had one of the most unbelievable finishes to a game you’ll ever see]

Mícheál McCarville celebrates Monaghan's dramatic semi-final victory over Derry. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

It’s been a fantastic season so far for Galway corner-forward Rob Finnerty, who has shone with the big names of Comer and Walsh sidelined so far in 2026. Malachy Clerkin looks into his fine form ahead of the Connacht final.

[Rob Finnerty moves out of the shadows of Shane Walsh and Damien Comer as Galway’s leader]

One cloud over today’s Munster and Connacht football finals is the fact that the draw has already been made for the first round of the All-Ireland series. Darragh Ó Sé is one of a number of voices who have spoken out about the poor timing of the draw and how it diminishes today’s finals, especially now that Kerry have been drawn against Donegal in two weeks’ time.

[Darragh Ó Sé: All-Ireland draw should never have been held the week of provincial finals]

Fitzgerald Stadium is ready ahead of what looks to be a great day for the Munster football final. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today’s championship action. The first two provincial finals of the season will be played in football, with the Munster and Connacht crowns at stake. First, Kerry look to defend their title against a resurgent Cork (1.45pm), who are seeking their first Munster title in 14 years. Even with the Donegal clash on the horizon, Kerry will be keen to get their hands on the newly named Corn Pháidí Uí Shé.

The Nestor Cup will be contested between Roscommon and Galway at Dr Hyde Park at 4.15pm. Galway are looking to get their hands on a fifth Connacht championship in a row under Pádraic Joyce. Roscommon haven’t won the title since 2019, but won their semi-final against Mayo by ten points and have home advantage for today’s final.

Elsewhere, Kilkenny look to get their second win of the Leinster hurling championship as they take on Offaly (3pm), who need points after drawing with Dublin and losing to Galway. The first round of the Tailteann Cup also continues with five more games and there’s also one game in the Joe McDonagh Cup in hurling.