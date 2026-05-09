Wexford didn’t want Liam Griffin, but his reign is still the gold standard 30 years on

In Liam Griffin’s life, it was just another risk. He took the job that nobody wanted. In the autumn of 1994, he applied to be manager of the Wexford minor hurling team and was rejected in a vote at the county board. Not for the first time. A few weeks later, their hapless search for a senior manager circled back to Griffin’s door, cap in hand. There were no sweet nothings whispered in his ear: he was the last name on their list.

In the GAA, gratitude is a volatile commodity, moved by market sentiment. When Wexford lost to Meath during Griffin’s first league as manager, a Wexford supporter spat at him. When he stripped Liam Dunne of the captaincy for playing a club match days before the semi-final of the Leinster championship he received abusive letters, wishing damnation on him and all belonging to him.

At the end of his first year, the county board held an emergency meeting to discuss his future. The assassination attempt was aborted but the malevolent spirit of the meeting survived with him. A friend of Griffin’s wrote a devastating satire of the affair in the Wexford People a week later, blaming him for everything from bad spuds to the local slump in tourist numbers. “Death to Griffin” ran the headline.

“I got awful abuse and everything else,” he says now. “But I had been ready for that. I said, ‘No, I’m in it and I’m staying in it’.”

Griffin will be 80 in September, a few weeks after the 30th anniversary of Wexford’s last All-Ireland triumph. The changes in him are skin deep. His mind still bristles with ideas and curiosity and reflections on a life devoted to doing. He says he retired from the family’s hotel business “a couple of years ago” and two of his sons have held the reins for many years now. But they wonder sometimes about their father’s retirement and its weak borders.

Griffin goes to the gym three days a week, just light weights and a sweat; on the other days he goes for a brisk walk on the beach and plays golf when the weather is kind. It wouldn’t be in his nature to sit and let the great world spin.

All the crew from 1996 are in a WhatsApp group, held together by fragments of conversations. On the currents of everyday life, people drift. But 30 years ago, they shared something that never left them. It became a room in their lives that was both public and private.

Manager Liam Griffin celebrates with supporters after Wexford beat Limerick in the 1996 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final at Croke Park. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Griffin was the sun around whom the planets aligned. From a golden time in the game, it is an everlasting triumph. Nobody said it was bound to happen; it wasn’t the result of irresistible forces.

It wasn’t a bolt of lightning either. In Griffin’s first year, nothing much changed. The players were resistant to the kind of root-and-branch reform that he espoused. When he met them for the first time, he was the most enthusiastic person in the room because he was fresh and unbroken. He wrote the word “Honesty” on a flip chart and hoped to start a conversation, but the players were closed and sceptical.

“I said to them, ‘How much do you think we need to improve to win something?’. Absolutely nobody answered. Eventually somebody said ‘50 per cent’, and someone else said ‘100 per cent’. And I said, ‘Supposing I said to you, if it was 25 per cent you might win an All-Ireland’. And they started smiling.”

All of those estimates were far outside the realm of marginal gains. To win, they needed to renounce losing and all its devious works. In Griffin’s first year, the players balked at that terrifying leap.

He gave them a fitness programme to follow before Christmas and most of them ignored it. During the season, Griffin gave them stuff to read on mental preparation and they refused to engage with that process too. Transformations are painful. The players knew what losing was like and from practice, they knew how to cope with that.

Griffin applied his entrepreneurial mind to the problem. Wexford had gone far beyond traditional methods. In his life, he had always been open to learning and new experiences. Because everything must have a label now, they would call it a growth mindset. It framed his life and how he lived it.

Liam Griffin changed the way Wexford hurlers trained as well as their mental approach to the game during his time as manager in the mid 1990s. Photograph: Lorraine O'Sullivan/Inpho

In the late 1960s, he spent a year working in the kitchen of a restaurant in Zurich, washing pots and mopping floors. He picked up German as he went and learned how to ski. After that, he spent two years in a hotel in Wales, learning his trade and coming out of himself. “You won’t believe it,” he says, “but I was fairly shy at the time.”

In 1971 his father was killed in a car crash in Scotland and his young life took a sudden turn. His parents had taken over a hotel in Rosslare, Co Wexford, in 1960, and the family business needed him now. He was still hurling for Wexford at the time, but that was put to one side.

“My heart wasn’t in it. When my dad died it was a terrible trauma. The county secretary was from Rosslare and he came to me after the funeral. We were playing Tipperary in a couple of weeks and I just said, ‘Look, I’m finished’. There was no point. I couldn’t give it my all. I was trying to run a business.”

Griffin poured his energy into consolidating the business first and then expanding it. In 1985, they acquired Hotel Kilkenny and six years later, Ferrycarrig Hotel in Wexford. He had no mind to stand still. At the height of the Celtic Tiger years, when “wellness” surfed the boom, he acquired Monart House outside Enniscorthy and the 100-acre estate that came with it.

“Everyone thought we were stone mad,” says Griffin, “but it saved the business in the long run. I said we needed to do something that could get us up another grade and into the modern era. I said we won’t do births, deaths, marriages, communions, confirmations, nothing like that. And no children. We turned it into a five-star spa resort. It was a coming business and we said we’d go all out.”

Wexford manager Liam Griffin looks down the Croke Park pitch during the 1996 Leinster Senior Hurling Championship final against Offaly. Photograph: James Meehan/Inpho

He turned that mind to the Wexford hurlers. All out. In the second year he immersed himself in anything that might make a difference. He turned his curiosity to everything. He read books on sports psychology and wrote to the Sporting Association of Canada looking for any academic papers on the subject that they could give him. He acquired a training programme from the Team GB hockey team and reached out to the dietitian for the Team GB Olympic team. He didn’t assume he had the answers.

And he took risks. In the GAA back then, sports psychology was the science that dare not speak its name. If an elite team had engaged the services of a sports psychologist, it was never declared for fear of ridicule. In the 1990s, very few went down that road. Griffin, though, approached Niamh Fitzpatrick, who had worked as a sports psychologist with Irish Olympic teams. He stacked his chips on this gambit.

“To this day, Liam says to me that he knew the athletes would be serious if, one, they went for having a psychologist and two, if they went for a female,” said Fitzpatrick, years later. “Because he said, in some ways, the idea was so ludicrous.”

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He nailed the players on all the micro stuff: fouling, taking pot shots, shooting from sideline cuts. Long before it was fashionable, they had someone doing stats. Every player was made accountable for his actions.

But at the heart of everything was Griffin and his vision and his gift for reaching the soul of the group. That year, he read a book by Susan Jeffers called Feel the Fear and Do It Anyway. In a myriad of ways, that was the message he preached to the players. “To hell with being afraid anymore. Fear is not an option. Throw off the chains and let it happen.”

George O’Connor is carried from the pitch by supporters after Wexford’s All-Ireland SHC final win over Limerick at Croke Park in 1996. Photograph: Frank Miller

In the Leinster final against Offaly, the Wexford team were rank outsiders. Offaly had been in the two previous All-Ireland finals and all Wexford had done until then was beat a bad Kilkenny team.

On the day before the final, Griffin wrote a speech about identity and roots. His plan was to stop the bus just before they passed into Wicklow, get all the players onto the side of the road, make his speech and walk them across the county bounds. He told nobody about the plan in case somebody tried to talk him out of it. Of all the risks he took, this was the most spectacular.

He finished the speech thus: “Today we are playing for a way of life. Breathe in now, long and hard, and as you walk think of yourself since childhood. All of the matches you played. All of your friends, both alive and gone. And make this promise to yourself: today is the day we will be proud again. And remember: ‘We are the boys of Wexford, who fought with hand and heart’.”

He knew it would be his last year with the team. The previous Christmas his wife Mary had been diagnosed with MS. She persuaded him to keep going but Griffin imposed a limit of one season. Thirty years later, that daily battle continues.

“Mary is doing well,” he says. “She can’t walk [unaided] but she has a rollator. She’s able to drive a car with her hands and she has her rollator in the back of the car and we’re trying to keep her independence for every minute we can.”

Liam Griffin watching a charity hurling match with Limerick senior hurling manager John Kiely at Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, in 2024. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Griffin didn’t cut himself off from Wexford hurling. Over the years, he sat on appointments committees and planning committees and think tanks. In 2011, he took over the Wexford minors, 17 years after they wouldn’t give him the job. When Martin Storey took over the Wexford minors, Griffin gave him a hand and when Liam Dunne took over the seniors, he fell in with him too. He was always on the end of a phone.

But tides came and went, and Wexford were marooned on the beach. Since Griffin’s time they haven’t reached an All-Ireland final; in those years, they won just two Leinster titles. The hiatus between All-Ireland wins is greater now than the 28-year gap they closed when beating Limerick in the 1996 final.

“Whatever happens, this can’t be the end,” Griffin said in an interview before the final 30 years ago. “We have to plan to keep Wexford there forever.” For a million reasons, that hasn’t happened.

“We’ve won one All-Ireland in 58 years. There is no legacy from us [in 1996]. I do despair a bit, and if you thought about it too much you’d be in bits.”

How bad are things now? Not worse than they were in 1995. Imagine.