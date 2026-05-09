Weekend’s GAA fixtures, throw-in times and TV details, including Kerry v Cork

Saturday

Munster SHC, Round 3

Waterford v Cork, Walsh Park, Saturday, 6pm (Live on GAA+)

It is impossible to say how good Waterford are or if they’re good enough. Recovering from nine points behind against Clare and 11 against Tipperary to keep those games alive in stoppage time is a testament to their togetherness and their capacity for binge-scoring. But how did they find themselves in those holes in the first place?

Their shooting efficiency against Clare, for example, was a respectable 68 per cent, but they had 11 fewer shots than their opponents. Against Tipp, they had 22 misses. When it comes to facing the top teams, those numbers are not going to cut it.

The perception is that Cork have a poor record in the championship in Walsh Park. The reality is they have only ever played there seven times and they’ve won four of those games. They lost on their most recent visit two years ago, but seven of that Cork team are not starting this weekend and, of the remainder, only five are in the same position.

One of those is Damien Cahalane, who returns to a Cork defence refashioned in adversity after Ciarán Joyce’s season-ending injury. He was sent off in this fixture two years ago and his discipline is always a risk. In a shoot-out, though, Cork have more guns. Verdict: Cork

[ Joe Canning: Cork firepower and the weight of history too much for Waterford to deal withOpens in new window ]

Damien Cahalane (left) starts in the Cork defence against Waterford. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Leinster SHC, Round 3

Kildare v Galway, Cedral St Conleth’s, 3.30pm (Live on GAA+)

It has been the usual slog for Kildare in the championship to date. Having lost both matches to two of the supporting cast in Leinster, Wexford and Dublin, they now face in-form Galway. The last outing against Dublin was feisty but they struggled with the greater physical intensity and pace.

Once again, injuries aren’t helping. Cian Boran and free-taker David Qualter – both major contributors to last year’s McDonagh Cup campaign – are missing. Galway have been blazing a trail and even if flattered by late goals against Offaly, they created industrial quantities of scoring chances. They will know the execution of some of those chances could have been better. Verdict: Galway

Wexford v Dublin, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 4pm (Live on RTÉ2)

Traditionally the shootout for third place, that status may be complicated by the rise of Offaly. When the teams met in the league, Dublin were fortunate to snatch a draw but they look in better shape for this. Kilkenny’s thrashing of Wexford was an extremely demoralising evening and they have to pick themselves up for this.

Dublin’s John Hetherton has hit two goals a match in the last two meetings and although Liam Ryan should be available to start, which will be a help, the home side looked very open a fortnight ago. Niall Ó Ceallacháin’s men rode their luck against Offaly but stayed in touch for a draw. Verdict: Dublin

Tailteann Cup, round one

The Tailteann gets underway this weekend. Saturday sees a resumption of rivalry between Limerick and Wexford, which the latter will be hoping to win and to set the record straight after just one over four matches. They contested last year’s Division Four final, which Limerick won by two.

Then in the Tailteann quarter-final, Limerick had a big win before going very close in the final against Kildare. In this season’s league, Jimmy Lee’s team won again by a point but ended the season relegated while Wexford ascended into Division Two. They meet in Wexford at 6pm.

The live match on GAA+ is between Laois and Wicklow, who gave Dublin a scare in Leinster.

Saturday: Clare v Offaly, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chísóg, 4pm; Wexford v Limerick, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 6pm

Sunday: Sligo v Tipperary, Markievicz Park, 12.45pm; Carlow v Antrim, Netwatch Cullen Park, 1.30pm; Laois v Wicklow, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 2pm (Live, GAA+); Waterford v London, Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, 2pm; Fermanagh v Longford, Brewster Park, 3pm

Mark Cronin will be one of Cork's main scoring threats against Kerry. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Sunday

Munster SFC final

Kerry v Cork, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 1.45pm (Live on RTÉ2)

Never has the backdrop of a Munster final in Killarney had the looming presence of Errigal vying with MacGillycuddy’s Reeks for attention. Donegal will be on their way south soon enough. As a talking point, the All-Ireland series draw has certainly steered the conversation in a certain direction this week. But while Jack O’Connor and his management team cannot control the chatter outside the Kerry dressingroom, they are surely shrewd enough not to allow that forthcoming fixture be a distraction here.

Nonetheless, Cork will arrive with their best chance in years of taking the spoils – the Rebels produced some really good performances during the league and attained promotion back to Division One. In the likes of Steven Sherlock, Chris Óg Jones and Mark Cronin, Cork carry a real scoring threat – but the loss of Brian Hurley to injury is a blow.

They will, as ever, need a massive shift from Ian Maguire around the middle of the field but Kerry have more aces than the visitors – it all depends how eager they are to go all in here. They were able to get Paudie Clifford back on the pitch against Clare last time out, Gavin White too. Cork conceded 159 points in their seven Division Two league games. Kerry shipped 134 in Division One. That concession rate has to be a concern for the Rebels coming up against this David Clifford-led Kerry attack. Verdict: Kerry

Daire Cregg is back in the Roscommon team for the Connacht SFC final against Galway. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

Connacht SFC final

Roscommon v Galway, Dr Hyde Park, Sunday, 4.15pm (Live on RTÉ2)

This pair have a pretty even recent record in Connacht finals against each other, with both winning two and losing two head-to-head since 2017. Incredibly, though, the Rossies haven’t beaten Galway in any championship game in the Hyde since 1990. A shocking record.

There’s no playing down of their chances to end that run here. Every time Roscommon have been undersold this year under Mark Dowd, they’ve made fools of the analysts who’ve done it. Most notable in their demolition of Mayo a fortnight ago was their bloodlust once they got going in that second half – all six of their starting forwards scored, as did two of their subs.

They will need all that chutzpah and more here. Daire Cregg, Rauidhrí Fallon and Brian Stack are back in the fold but Galway aren’t short of returning artillery themselves. Shane Walsh and Sean Kelly are named to start, Damien Comer and Matthew Tierney are in the 26. The news that Matthew Thompson has hurt his ankle in the US is a blow but he would hardly have played here anyway.

This is Galway’s 11th Connacht final in a row, a fairly astonishing stat considering you have to go back to the 1950s/60s for the last time it happened. They probably have enough in hand here to make it five Connacht titles in a row. But it wouldn’t be a dogmatic shout. Verdict: Galway

Leinster SHC, Round 3

Offaly v Kilkenny, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 3pm

The gap between the counties has shrunk because of Kilkenny’s falling away and Offaly’s picking up momentum. The opening draw against Dublin marked a fine performance by the home team with Charlie Mitchell mesmeric on his return, scoring 1-3.

They were resilient in Galway until late goals plumped out the winning margin but Liam Hoare had a great day in goal, keeping the score down for most of the match. Kilkenny rehabilitated against Wexford and that infusion of confidence may be enough here. They got back to scoring goals and TJ Reid broke the all-time scoring record. Offaly will need to give up fewer goal chances but it is their opportunity to revisit a glorious past by putting it up to the visitors. Verdict: Kilkenny