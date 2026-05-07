Tipperary focused on carrying on the legacy of Philly Ryan, says Seán O’Connor

Loss. The Tipperary footballers experienced their heaviest loss in the off-season last October when team manager Philly Ryan died.

Ryan, who had just completed a maiden season at the helm of his native county and was preparing for the 2026 campaign, was just 56 years of age.

In November, Niall Fitzgerald agreed to step up to the role as Tipp senior football manager but Ryan’s presence is still felt within the Premier dressingroom.

“The loss of Philly was just devastating,” admits Tipp forward Seán O’Connor. “You can’t really prepare for that. Philly was a club man of mine as well, he would have coached me with Commercials.

“He was such a passionate Tipperary football man. I mean we were at a low ebb but he still took us over, you could see the enthusiasm he brought to the role and the love he had for Tipp football.

“He managed to get a group together and managed to really get buy-in from players. That was the sort of fella he was, he was such a bubbly character, really good with players.

“He was really good craic as well around the dressingroom, he really knew how to get people together. Losing him was a massive shock to everyone in the county and especially a massive shock to the football community.”

One of Ryan’s targets was to start the process of Tipp climbing the league ladder again. They have been in Division Four since 2024 but were just one point away from a promotion spot this term.

Tipperary's Sean O’Connor and Daniel O'Mahony of Cork. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

“Trying to move on from [his death], I don’t know [as a team] how you do something like that,” says O’Connor. “But I suppose what kind of got us together as a group was that he’d started us on a journey and he wanted to bring Tipperary football back out of Division Four and back up the levels.

“That’s something we have talked about, we have to carry on his legacy and try and make our way back up the divisions because that’s what he would have wanted.

“He would have wanted Tipperary football to be back being competitive. It’s something we’re trying to go after now.”

Ryan’s son, Shane, was Tipperary’s goalkeeper during last year’s Munster and Tailteann Cup campaigns.

“Football was Philly’s life, it was just what he loved – Tipperary and Commercials,” adds O’Connor. “He played junior for Tipperary all the way up to senior and then managed them. He was just a football man through and through.

“It was a big honour for him to see Shane playing goals for his team. I know how much that meant to him as well. So at least he got to see his own son put on a Tipperary jersey, which is something Shane can hold for the rest of his life. Hopefully we can keep his legacy going, that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Tipperary goalkeeper Shane Ryan. Photograph: Tommy Grealy/Inpho

Tipp beat Waterford in a Munster SFC quarter-final in April before falling to Cork in the last four, a result that sees them facing a Tailteann Cup campaign now. Their journey begins with an away trip to Sligo on Sunday.

Tipp would probably prefer to be preparing for a Munster decider this weekend but the Tailteann Cup does provide a realistic chance of attaining silverware.

The Premier County failed to emerge from the group stages of the competition last year so O’Connor hopes they can progress in the new format of Gaelic football’s second tier championship.

“The Tailteann Cup is a competition we can definitely go after, it’s one we probably haven’t performed in over the last two or three years. We’d be very disappointed with the way we’ve kind of finished out our summers after the league and Munster campaigns. So that’s definitely something we’re targeting this year.”

And O’Connor has seen the other side of the hill. The 24-year-old was part of the history-making Tipperary panel in 2020 when a first Munster title in 85 years was claimed on a famous night in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

It shines now as a beacon of what can be achieved.

“It was an unbelievable experience. Your first year in there, you think it’s going to be like that every year. You come to find out that’s not the case, but it was an unbelievable thing to be a part of. Unbelievable occasion, an unbelievable team.

“I suppose even the whole occasion of wearing the commemorative jerseys and it being 100 years on from Bloody Sunday, it kind of all came together. It was like something from a book or a movie.

“When you kind of taste a success like that then you want to try and get back up to those heights.”