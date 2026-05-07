Kerry v Donegal in All-Ireland series to be broadcast exclusively on GAA+

The GAA have confirmed Kerry will play Donegal in round one of the All-Ireland series in Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney on Saturday, May 23rd, with a 3pm throw-in. It will be exclusively broadcast live on GAA+.

GAA+ will also show Cork against Meath from Páirc Uí Rinn at 5.30pm on the same day, with the third game on the Saturday between Galway and Kildare in Pearse Stadium at 7.30pm, broadcast live on RTÉ.

The following day, Sunday, May 24th, Tyrone play Roscommon in Dr Hyde Park at 2pm, which GAA+ will also broadcast.

The Kerry-Donegal game will clash with the European Rugby Champions Cup final between Leinster and Bordeaux Bègles, which kicks off at 2.45pm on the same day in Bilbao.

The fixture details for the four remaining round one games which are scheduled for the weekend of May 30th/31st will be confirmed next week, in order to avoid clashes with the Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard, Lory Meagher, and All-Ireland Under-20 hurling finals where possible.

Upcoming GAA Fixtures:

Wednesday, May 13th

All-Ireland Under-20 FC semi-finals

Kerry v Roscommon, FBD Semple Stadium, 7.30pm - TG4

Tyrone v Kildare, Kingspan Breffni, 7.30pm - TG4

All-Ireland Under-20B FC semi-final

Down v Wexford, GAA Centre of Excellence, Abbotstown, 8pm

Saturday, May 23rd

All-Ireland series Round 1

Kerry v Donegal, Fitzgerald Stadium, 3pm - GAA+

Cork v Meath, Pairc Ui Rinn, 5.30pm - GAA+

Galway v Kildare, Pearse Stadium, 7.30pm - RTÉ

Sunday, May 24th

All-Ireland series Round 1

Roscommon v Tyrone, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm - GAA+