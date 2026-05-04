Nicky English: If Limerick maintain this level, it’s hard to see anyone beating them

That was a hugely disappointing championship match. Bearing in mind the great games between the counties this decade, there was a plausible hope that this would be another absorbing encounter. That’s not to take anything from Limerick.

To me, this was a statement victory, as impressive as I’ve seen from them certainly in the last two years. I know they had no performance last year on a par and they’ll be just delighted.

The worst fears about Clare’s defence were realised. They were all over the place. All through the team, their touch was poor. Even when Shane O’Donnell and Tony Kelly came to the ball on their own, there were times they couldn’t get it to hand.

The supply wasn’t there either, as they were under such pressure in their own back line and around the middle third that there was no kind of decent ball to the forwards. Mostly it was route one to Peter Duggan, who caught plenty of what came in but he was regularly outnumbered and had nowhere to go.

Contrast that with the supply of ball going into Shane O’Brien and Aidan O’Connor which was always in front of them. Diarmaid Byrnes, Will O’Donoghue, Kyle Hayes and, particularly, Barry Nash had time to look and deliver the ball perfectly.

You can point to Rory Hayes coming out of defence at one stage in the first half and totally overestimating the amount of time he had and getting hooked from nowhere – and that was typical of Clare on the day.

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It also looked to me as if they were very aggrieved not to get a free for the foul on O’Donnell by Byrnes. It looked a definite free – not so much for the shoulder but contact with the hurley – and possible yellow card but it seemed to have an impact on Clare, who started to get frustrated.

They couldn’t get into the game and the hoped-for attacking compensation for defensive issues never materialised.

Clare’s Shane O'Donnell and Diarmaid Byrnes of Limerick at Cusack Park on Sunday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

They started by dropping a man back but that brought Barry Nash on to them very early, and he had a couple of telling incursions. He went on to create the first goal and was very free in the very initial stages. From the goal in the fourth minute, Limerick were on the high road.

Whether all of this happened because Clare played the league in Division 1B, is hard to know. They did well against Waterford who subsequently proved useful opposition, drawing with Tipperary the following week.

Clare were in trouble and a variety of things never worked out for them. O’Donnell was hooked by O’Donoghue and when Kelly opened up a goal chance, Seán Finn made a good interception, but it was well telegraphed.

At the end of the first quarter, they were 1-8 to 0-4 down. Shortly afterwards, Adam Hogan was black-carded, and Byrnes’s penalty made it 2-8 to 0-5.

That was kind of more or less the match, after about 20 minutes.

Clare’s Peter Duggan and Limerick goalkeeper Nickie Quaid at Cusack Park on Sunday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Limerick were really on song throughout the pitch. Their backs were completely on top, O’Donoghue was dominant in the half-back line, Adam English playing well in midfield.

Aidan O’Connor’s move to the full-forward line paid huge dividends. He was outstanding, absolute class, taking his goal well and being thoroughly dependable on frees, confirming John Kiely’s faith in handing those duties to him.

Nickie Quaid got the television Man of the Match and produced two good saves from Mark Rogers but you could have equally given it to O’Connor or the excellent Shane O’Brien or Nash.

We also saw some new players coming through. One, Fintan Fitzgerald is a player who I like a lot, and he came on and got a point.

There were some question marks about Limerick and their wides last week against Cork, which I thought might have been attributable to a weariness, but after watching this weekend I’m more inclined to think that they might just have needed the match last week.

Limerick’s manager John Kiely and Kyle Hayes after the game at Cusack Park on Sunday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

It looked to have brought them back to the levels they were at around the league final and quite possibly above it. If they maintain that level, it’s hard to see anyone beating them.

On Sunday, they had eradicated the disruptive wides that had featured in their more disappointing performances. Even a week ago they shot some poor efforts, which didn’t help in such a close match.

John Kiely spoke about it after last year’s Munster final, describing the wides as “inefficiencies”.

I know you have to factor in a more compliant opposition, but they kept it going. A week previously, they blew Cork out of it in the early stages but couldn’t sustain it. This time, there was no tuning out.

They can only beat what’s in front of them and that’s what Limerick did comprehensively. On that form, all their players walked out of Cusack Park with confidence high and confirmed faith in the system and the way they play.