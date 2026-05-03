Galway edge Connacht final as Tyrone, Dublin and Waterford also claim championship wins

Galway manager Daniel Moynihan was delighted as his side bounced back from their Lidl Division One league final defeat to capture their third TG4 Connacht SFC title in a row by defeating neighbours Mayo by 1-11 to 0-11.

A goal from Kate Slevin proved decisive as Galway held off a spirited comeback from their arch rivals to triumph at Heartland Credit Union Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon.

“It is hugely positive,” said Moynihan. “At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if Mayo are Division 2 or Division 1. Galway-Mayo is always going to be an absolute battle. Mayo brought the battle which we knew they would but we held out in the end.”

Tyrone booked their place in the TG4 Ulster SFC final with a comprehensive 4-10 to 2-7 win over Donegal in Lifford, with Chloe McCaffrey shooting a hat-trick for last year’s All-Ireland intermediate championship winners.

Tyrone's Chloe McCaffrey. Photograph: Leah Scholes/INPHO

In Leinster, Carla Rowe and Michelle Davoren struck second-half goals at Parnell Park as holders Dublin kick-started their quest for a 13th successive TG4 Leinster senior football championship title with a 2-14 to 1-11 win over Kildare.

Waterford continued their brilliant start to the Munster SFC title race when they backed up their opening round win over Kerry by defeating Cork by 3-18 to 3-7 with Kellyann Hogan, Katie Murray and Clare Walsh getting the goals.

Reigning Munster champions Kerry bounced back from that opening loss to edge out a spirited Tipperary side by 1-6 to 0-7 at Clonmel Sportsfield, with Jadyn Lucey getting the only goal of the game.

Meanwhile, Leitrim were crowned TG4 Connacht intermediate champions when they defeated Roscommon by 4-18 to 0-8.

All-Ireland U20 Championship Round 1:

Dublin 4-10 Mayo 0-7

Galway 2-14 Meath 1-8

TG4 Leinster Junior Championship:

Offaly 1-8 Longford 1-8

Carlow 7-41 Kilkenny 0-0

TG4 Leinster Intermediate Championship semi-finals:

Wexford 2-10 Louth 1-11

Westmeath 5-12 Laois 0-4

TG4 Ulster Junior Championship:

Antrim 4-21 London 1-6

TG4 Connacht Intermediate Championship final:

Leitrim 4-18 Roscommon 0-8

TG4 Connacht Senior Championship final:

Galway 1-11 Mayo 0-11

TG4 Leinster Senior Championship Round 2:

Dublin 2-14 Kildare 1-11

TG4 Munster Senior Championship Round 2:

Waterford 3-18 Cork 3-7

Kerry 1-6 Tipperary 0-7

TG4 Munster Senior B Championship Round Two:

Cork 2-7 Tipperary 1-9

Limerick 5-14 Kerry 1-7

TG4 Ulster Senior Championship:

Tyrone 4-10 Donegal 2-7

TG4 Ulster Intermediate Championship semi-final:

Monaghan 0-13 Down 0-8

[ Cork win first Division One title in seven years with comeback victory against GalwayOpens in new window ]