Westmeath still dreaming of a rare Leinster title despite Luke Loughlin injury blow

It had been one of those giddy, dare-to-dream kind of weeks around Westmeath until life swung by with a good old-fashioned gut-punch on Wednesday.

While still basking in the afterglow of putting one over their neighbours for only the second time in championship history, Westmeath’s enthusiasm took a subdued turn midweek when the extent of Luke Loughlin’s injury emerged.

The team’s top scorer had suffered a grade 4C hamstring tear and tendon rupture, which requires surgery. A season-ender. It’s the kind of news that causes one of those involuntary sighs.

Patrick Doherty, Westmeath GAA’s head of operations, had spent the previous few days hoping Loughlin would play against Kildare in Sunday’s Leinster semi-final in Tullamore.

“Unfortunately the scan came back indicating it was a lot more serious than we had hoped,” he says.

“We knew he was a very serious doubt but you always had that bit of hope, that with a strong ability to recover he might have made it. So, the news was a blow.

“And personally, it was news I wasn’t really expecting because the hints I was getting were, ‘Yeah, look, he’s probably a doubt but even if he was to miss the Kildare game he’d be around maybe for either a Leinster final or the Tailteann Cup’. So it’s hugely disappointing.”

Westmeath's Luke Loughlin will not play again this season after suffering a grade 4C hamstring tear and tendon rupture. Photograph: John McVitty/Inpho

Loughlin was in brilliant form over recent weeks and had scored 0-6 against Meath before injury struck, forcing him off in the 50th minute.

In a social media post confirming the results of the scan on Wednesday, Loughlin stated: “So today I got news that I more than likely won’t play sport again this year, never mind with Westmeath.

“To think last night I had it in my head I was going to try and feature at the weekend.”

There’s little doubt Loughlin and Westmeath manager Mark McHugh discussed how best to handle the news – keep it under wraps or release it to end any speculation? So, the decision to get the news out early in the week was probably strategic.

Disclose it, park it, move on. Next man up, as the managerial mantra goes.

Westmeath have only contested five Leinster Senior Football Championship finals (six if you include the 2004 replay). Their sole Leinster SFC success came in 2004. They have won five provincial minor titles (most recently in 2000) and two at under-21 level (most recently in 2000). So, from minor to senior, Westmeath have only taken home a grand total of eight Leinster titles.

At senior level alone, Kildare have achieved 13 Delaney Cup triumphs – so managing the buzz and expectation around the county this week will have been important.

Because beating Meath stirs the maroon and white blood like few other sporting victories for the county.

Meath's Bryan Menton tries to keep pace with Charlie Drumm of Westmeath during the counties' recent Leinster Senior Football Championship quarter-final at O'Connor Park, Tullamore. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho

Gerry Buckley, author of several books about Westmeath GAA and the oracle on all comings and goings in the Lake County, hopes the achievement can be a launchpad.

“Beating Meath was a huge thing for Westmeath and it was a fully deserved victory,” he says. “There might have been some who felt maybe Meath would plough through Westmeath but there was a feeling here after the win over Longford that we would be very competitive, and that’s how it turned out.

“But obviously then the news of Luke’s injury this week has taken a bit of the air out of things because he is such an important player for the team. We don’t know what impact that will have, but you can be fairly sure Kildare are pleased he won’t be playing.”

Still, it would also be a dangerous misperception for Kildare to believe Westmeath are some sort of one-man band. They have excellent players in key positions – not least the dynamic Ray Connellan in the middle of the field.

Connellan, 31, made his Westmeath debut in 2014 before signing an AFL rookie contract in Australia two years later. But after spells with St Kilda and Essendon, he returned to Ireland in the summer of 2019.

A superb fielder of the ball, Connellan’s athleticism around the middle third is an invaluable asset for Westmeath. If they progress to the Leinster final, he would become the first player in the county’s history to play in three separate senior provincial deciders – 2015, 2016, 2026.

Westmeath’s Ray Connellan (right) jumps for a high ball with Wexford’s Liam Coleman during a league match at Wexford Park in March. Photograph: Inpho

Buckley has crunched the numbers. Seventy-nine players have appeared in Leinster senior football finals for Westmeath but none have played in deciders in three different years.

At full back, Charlie Drumm has been a steadying presence at the heart of the defence. Off the field, Drumm has already shown to be a high achiever – winning the Teagasc award at the 2019 BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

Just up ahead, team captain Ronan Wallace continues to show he is one of the game’s great marauding wing backs, his skillset ideally suited to the modern game.

Wallace scored 1-7 from wing back in Westmeath’s O’Byrne Cup final win over Kildare in January. Over the course of the National League, he registered 2-12 and is a significant scoring threat from deep.

On the opposite wing, Matthew Whittaker has been just as threatening and scored 1-12 during the league. He also netted a goal against Meath.

Further up the field, Sam McCartan has been conductor of the attacking orchestra at centre forward. McCartan is grandson of Galway great Seán Purcell, who was included on both the GAA’s Football Team of the Century and the Team of the Millennium.

McCartan scored 0-4 against Meath while brother Danny came off the bench and nailed a goal. Their sisters, Lucy and Lara, play for the Westmeath women’s team.

Westmeath’s Sam McCartan turns away from Ronan McCaffrey of Fermanagh during the counties' Division Three match at Cusack Park, Mullingar, in February. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The quartet’s mother, Frances, is Purcell’s daughter. And their father, Pat, is linked to the McCartan football dynasty in Down.

On top of that, Simon Carr – former international tennis player and son of ex-Dublin football captain and manager Tommy Carr – is a first cousin. Current Dublin footballer Ciarán Kilkenny is also related to the McCartan clan through the Purcell lineage. Pedigree? Yeah, just a bit.

And while it is 26 years since Westmeath last won an underage Leinster title, there have been maroon and white shoots recently.

In February, Coláiste Mhuire from Mullingar played Marist College from Athlone in the Leinster schools football final.

“There were 23 or 24 Westmeath boys playing in a Leinster colleges final, a school from Mullingar against a school from Athlone. That can only be a positive,” adds Doherty.

And the story didn’t end there.

Coláiste Mhuire ultimately progressed to the All-Ireland final where they won the Hogan Cup for the first time, beating Kerry’s Tralee CBS at Croke Park in March. They were the first Westmeath school to win the All-Ireland colleges football title since the Carmelite College in Moate back in 1981.

And while the county’s under-20s were eliminated from their Leinster campaign at the quarter-final stages by Kildare, they did beat both Dublin and Wexford in the group stages.

Matthew Whittaker celebrates Westmeath's Leinster SFC quarter-final victory against Meath last month. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho

The minors, who also beat Dublin in the group stages, overcame Carlow this week to book a Leinster quarter-final against Kildare.

“It’s almost unheard of for a Westmeath team at underage level to beat Dublin, so for two Westmeath teams at underage level to beat Dublin in the same year has given us a huge lift,” says Doherty.

“We have received various, steady bits and pieces of boosts as the spring has gone on at various grades and with various teams.”

Driving around the county this week, Doherty noticed the burgeoning number of Westmeath flags appearing from various homes and businesses.

“I think the Meath victory has brought about some genuine belief within the county that we actually can do it and compete at that level. Meath were the highest ranked Leinster team at the end of the league, so if Westmeath can beat them, then why not any of the other teams?

“Whether it happens or not is another thing, but belief is a big thing for any county. And I think that’s what the Meath victory has brought about in Westmeath.”

Loughlin has already declared his intention to stay around the squad.

“You can also still be a great teammate, help the team in whatever way you can instead of falling away,” he stated.

“But all you can do now is starve the distractions and feed the focus and get back hungrier and sharper than ever. It’s all part of the journey.”

Westmeath’s footballer hope they are on one right now towards a Leinster final in Croke Park.