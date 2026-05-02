Nicky English: Clare’s forward power can tilt balance against weakened Limerick

Before the championship I said that everyone would be a lot wiser after the first weekend, but the idea that there would be some kind of massive data leak in the first two matches didn’t play out. Instead we are being drip-fed the information.

The result is that going into a third weekend, very little has been settled in terms of form and likely contenders. We can probably take it that Cork are home and hosed in Munster, but any two of the remaining four teams could join them.

Even after beating the All-Ireland champions and league winners in successive weeks, Cork are now vulnerable. Injury has cost them, in effect, their full back and centre back – two huge setbacks, with Ciarán Joyce, on whom they had bet the house at full back, now gone for the season. Rob Downey looks unlikely to re-appear this side of the All-Ireland series.

Ben O’Connor has plenty of replacement firepower up front. Alan Walsh, Diarmuid Healy and Pádraig Power and both Brian Hayes and Alan Connolly were much improved on the league final.

Joyce has been their number-one defender and Downey possibly their number two. Whatever about getting out of Munster, winning the All-Ireland has just become a lot harder.

This weekend’s one fixture does, however, feel like a definitive contest. It won’t necessarily be decisive, but it should tell us the likely prospects of the teams. Limerick come into Ennis on Sunday having lost narrowly, by 2-22 to 1-23, last week to Cork. Their mitigation is that they were down to 14 men in the absence of the red-carded Cian Lynch and were missing the injured Aaron Gillane from the start.

The problem for John Kiely is neither will be back on Sunday and he will be anxious about Gillane because calf injuries are tricky and can’t be rushed or gambled on. If he just misses the two matches then that could actually be a relief.

Limerick's Cian Lynch during the Allianz League division 1A final against Cork last month. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

If Limerick are fully restored for their last two fixtures, at home to Tipperary and Waterford, they’ll be confident of taking all four points. What I’ll be looking out for, regardless of result, is how much sustained energy they bring.

It’s not that I’m convinced they will lose, but in the absence of two such influential players, both Hurler of the Year winners, they will be vulnerable in a fixture that has produced incredibly tight contests since 2022, draws, one-point wins, extra time, including three Munster finals in a row.

Clare will be under the microscope after a season in a lower league division and their defensive shortcomings in the match against Waterford. Despite these issues, they had a useful win, by 2-33 to 4-21, in the opening match, which looks even better after Waterford pegged back Tipperary in a 3-24 to 1-30 draw last weekend.

Mark Rodgers of Clare scored 11 points against Waterford. Photograph: Natasha Barton/INPHO

At the back, their defence got taken for goals, but even two years ago when they won the All-Ireland, there was that trade-off with their attack, which is still probably the most dangerous in the game. Shane O’Donnell looks to be maintaining his electric form and Mark Rodgers was exceptional before you factor in Tony Kelly and Diarmuid Ryan coming from deeper.

In a championship of flawed candidates, that could be enough, but Clare still need to improve defensively.

They will have David McInerney back, but it was the full-back line which struggled. Seán Walsh caused terrible trouble for Conor Cleary, and Stephen Bennett ran amok. Bennett is again having a magnificent season and in two matches looks almost nailed-on for an All Star.

Waterford’s goal-scoring has been phenomenal, the highest in the province. It’s where Limerick might actually struggle to do the same damage. Cleary won’t have to cope with Gillane, but although Shane O’Brien plays a different game he is Limerick’s biggest goal threat.

Stephen Bennett of Waterford scores a goal against Clare at the sides' meeting on April 19. Photograph: Natasha Barton/INPHO

Peter Casey played well against Cork, but operated wide and about 30 or 40 metres from goal. Ideally he would be a foil for Gillane and not a replacement. In Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Limerick were back to shooting 30 points and hardly ever looked like scoring a goal until Diarmaid Byrnes’ freakish score at the end.

They don’t have the same level of reinforcements either. It was telling that Kiely’s last substitution moved Kyle Hayes into the forwards rather than bring on a replacement attacker.

Although Limerick look fitter and generally sharper this year, I sometimes get a feeling of weariness about them and it was most in evidence when they were chasing the game and wides started to fly. They recovered from Lynch’s red card when the match itself lost structure.

In the opening quarter, they were like the Limerick of old, but were unable to sustain that level for 70 minutes. There’s never much in these matches, but I think Clare’s superior attack may tilt the balance in the absence of Lynch and Gillane.