Weekend’s GAA fixtures, throw-in times and TV details, including Louth v Dublin as Con O’Callaghan starts

Saturday

Ulster SFC semi-final: Derry v Monaghan, Athletic Grounds, 5pm – Live on GAA+

On the face of it, this looks like Derry’s opportunity to reach a first Ulster final since winning the title three years ago. The team rehabilitated in Division Two and will have been disappointed not to get promoted but the nature of that failure was troubling, as critical defeats by Meath and Louth undid them.

Otherwise, the league campaign and the big win over Antrim – a first in Ulster since beating Armagh in the 2023 final – two weeks ago affirmed the rebound of the team. Driven by Conor Glass with the familiar cutting edge of Shane McGuigan, Niall Loughlin and Lachlan Murray, they are favourites against opponents relegated from Division One.

Monaghan though, won’t be fazed by Derry and can strengthen their defence with former All Star Conor McCarthy made an appearance in the comfortable win over Cavan, as did Killian Lavelle. If the latter two are match ready, it’s a big improvement for the county. They are expected to be short Gary Mohan and Ryan McAnespie, which is an impediment for a side that needs everyone on board. Micheál Bannigan hasn’t quite hit the razor-sharpness of last year’s run, but Monaghan won’t make it easy. Verdict: Derry

Leinster SFC semi-final: Louth v Dublin, O’Moore Park, 7pm – Live on GAA+

Only a few short years ago, to suggest Louth would enter a Leinster SFC semi-final against Dublin as favourites would be so absurd that one could only surmise it was a comment made in jest. But nobody is craning their neck looking up at Dublin these days. And nobody is laughing either at Louth, a county very much on the move in the right direction on several fronts. The county’s minors have progressed to a Leinster semi-final at that grade while their under-20s are back in a provincial final, having won the title last season. The 20s took care of Dublin along the way, too. Louth’s long-awaited new ground is starting to take shape in Dundalk as well with a timeline that should see it host games next season.

On top of that, as defending provincial champions the flagship team beat Wexford with minimal fuss last time out while Dublin stumbled over the line against Wicklow. It is the most unusual of build-ups in that regard; Louth on the rise, Dublin in the mire. But that makes Dublin dangerous here. And how will the expectancy sit on the shoulders of the Louth players? Con O’Callaghan’s hamstring issues are a significant concern but his inclusion in the Dublin team could be pivotal. O’Callaghan is Dublin’s difference-maker. Ciarán Kilkenny has been named to start too. The Dubs are effectively playing all of their available cards. And carrying that status as underdogs against Louth might just be the fuel to ignite this group of Dublin players. Verdict: Dublin

Limerick's Peter Casey. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Sunday

Munster SHC, Round Three: Clare v Limerick, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm – Live on RTÉ2

Between these two teams, who knows? Clare only won two games in 2025, in league and championship, and both of them were against Limerick. Two years ago, in Ennis, they hurled Limerick up a stick for 50-odd minutes, built up a double-digit lead and ended up losing. That wasn’t the first time in recent years that a Clare-Limerick game defied rational explanation.

They conceded three goals in the last quarter that day, and shipping goals continues to be Clare’s Achilles heel. As Ed Donnelly pointed out in his superb programme notes for the Waterford game a fortnight ago, Clare have conceded more goals than any other Munster team this year, including the preseason Munster league.

That’s a remarkable statistic given that they spent the spring in the quiet and stillness of Division 1B. The four goals that Waterford scored in the opening round was the first time that they racked up that many green flags in a championship match for five years, but it was the second year in a row that Clare conceded four goals at home in the championship.

But Limerick failed to score a goal against them in two meetings last year, and that is a reflection of their weakness. Without Aaron Gillane, Limerick’s goal threat is hugely reduced. Against Cork, Peter Casey had their only shot for goal from play when he was the man over in a Limerick line break, but Casey doesn’t have the wherewithal to beat a defender with power or pace as Gillane does; he is terrifically accurate, but he habitually shoots from outside his man.

Cian Lynch had five assists before his moment of madness last week, and for all the energy and aggression that Darragh O’Donovan will bring to centrefield, they will miss Lynch’s guile and creativity.

As Cork have demonstrated repeatedly over the last three seasons, this Limerick defence is vulnerable to pace and Clare have that in their armoury. The Limerick full-back line has also struggled against Brian Hayes, which is precisely the kind of threat that Peter Duggan will pose.

Every game in the Munster championship this year has still been in the melting pot in stoppage time, and that could easily be the case here. Limerick will be hard to break down and maybe Clare are the only team who could stay with them in a point-swapping shoot-out. Either way, given Limerick’s debilitated state, this is a game Clare must win. Verdict: Clare.

Leinster SFC semi-final: Kildare v Westmeath, O’Connor Park, 2pm – Live on GAA+

The loss of Luke Loughlin to a hamstring injury is a significant setback for Westmeath because aside from his skillset they will miss his on-field leadership. The goalkeeping situation in Westmeath has not been ideal either – Conor McCormack went off injured during the Meath game and was replaced by Jason Daly. Mark McHugh had altered between Daly and Jack Connaughton throughout the league but McCormack, who plays outfield with his club, started as Westmeath’s goalkeeper against Meath.

Kildare’s league form tailed away badly in Division Two but they have had a chance to reset. Brian Flanagan’s side beat Laois in the quarter-finals and in Kevin Feely they have a player capable of wrestling control of this encounter in their favour. There has been lots of talent coming through the Kildare underage system in recent years and many of those players will believe they have the measure of a Westmeath side whose cover has been blown by the manner of their win over the Royals. Verdict: Kildare

Ulster SFC semi-final: Armagh v Down, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 4pm – Live on RTÉ2 an BBC Sport NI

Armagh were scintillating in putting last week’s quarter-final against Fermanagh to bed by half-time (1-17 to 0-4). The opponents recovered well through the exploits of Darragh McGurn to make the outcome a little less stark. Jarly Óg Burns said after a 2-32 to 1-24 win that Armagh had worked hard to kill off the underdogs and not give them early confidence. A ramped-up version of that challenge awaits here. Down survived Donegal’s initial barrage, helped considerably by the champions’ squanderlust, and performed strongly as the match progressed. This will be a challenge.

As manager, Conor Laverty freely referenced afterwards, Down had put in hugely intensive preparation for last week’s match that they had their eye on for months. Now, they must turn it around and strategise anew for different opponents. Armagh may well have been expecting to play Donegal but that’s not the same as getting ready exclusively for them. Perhaps with handbrake coming up, they allowed too much inviting space for McGurn last week. Down have Pat Havern, another skilled two-point practitioner, as well as a clutch of really in-form players. Their opponents have been forewarned and have too much firepower to permit Down’s self-confidence to flourish like last week. Verdict: Armagh