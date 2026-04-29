Seán Moran: Anatomy of an upset – Down spring the trap but not all bad news for Donegal

Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown but not in the most obvious sense. The football league title comes with a health warning, as Donegal found out in Letterkenny on Sunday.

On the face of it, this was an easy call. The Ulster champions for the past two years had added the Division 1 league title, in the final reversing both the outcome and the one-sided nature of last July’s All-Ireland defeat by Kerry.

Their opponents had won Division 3 but had to go to extra-time to beat a Wexford team that might well have won in 70 minutes but for a rogue bounce on the Croke Park surface.

The least impressive of the divisional winners that weekend in Croke Park, Down are now the only ones still in the championship after the fall of Carlow, Meath and Donegal.

Down have had an impressive couple of seasons under Conor Laverty and were regarded as unlucky to get relegated last year.

Through their status as Tailteann Cup winners, they were guaranteed a place in the Sam Maguire – the only Tier 2 winners to emerge from the All-Ireland group stages. They had posted a competitive defeat by Donegal in the Ulster championship 12 months ago.

The pecking order was still clear. Down were underdogs.

Everyone’s an expert in retrospect. It’s the same with any shock result. They’re a lot easier to explain than to foresee.

Firstly, there was the draw for Ulster, which provided Laverty with six months to focus on Donegal and follow their progress this year.

Down manager Conor Laverty after Sunday's win over Donegal. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

It’s not unusual for teams to acknowledge that from the moment they discover their first-round opponents, in this case in November, they obsess about them in a way that becomes impossible with any other fixture, as the evolving championship throws up each successive round, sometimes at a week’s notice.

Co-commentating on GAA+, Aaron Kernan enthused about Down, as their game plan sank its claws into the champions, that they would have been “sitting and talking, plotting and planning for months”.

At an earlier stage, Kernan had referred to the universal truth of successful coaching, what is nowadays called ‘buy-in’.

The late Brian Mullins recalled the impact of Kevin Heffernan, over 50 years ago, as being that “everything he had promised about the impact of his training started to come true”. The fitter they became, the better their results.

Then there was the problematic absence of Donegal’s captain Michael Langan due to injury. His running and shooting accuracy, especially from distance, has been a strong point of the team’s year to date. While his withdrawal wasn’t regarded as fatal, it cost the champions a high-performing contributor.

In the league final against Kerry, it was Langan who kicked the team’s first five points – a pair of two-pointers, and a point. The second of the two-pointers came in response to Keith Evans’s goal and pushed Donegal into a 15th-minute lead they never relinquished.

In general, it helps the underdog if the favourite betrays early signs of being not quite on their game. Donegal nurtured Down through the early stages by not converting chances. The clock had just clicked beyond 11 minutes and the champions had already shot four wides. This was despite an abundance of possession.

At the same venue last February they had remorselessly leveraged that sort of supply to put an early end to any thoughts Mayo had of taking the points, but this time, the more they ran around passing but failing to convert, the bigger the oxygen hit for Down.

In their two wins over Kerry this year, Donegal simply wouldn’t give the ball away. In the league final, they were credited with conceding just five turnovers, a count that could by some metrics have been even lower. On Sunday, Down were assessed as having effected 13 turnovers, a major and disruptive inroad into the favourites’ possession count.

Down’s Caolan Mooney in action against Donegal's Ciaran Moore and Jason McGee during Sunday's Ulster quarter-final. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

Underdogs have to trust the process. If they are performing well, it’s advisable not to get too hung up on the scoreboard. By half-time, they led by a point, thanks to a confident outside-of-the-boot shot by the returning Caolan Mooney, who had reconsidered retirement in March and opted to resume a career that began in 2011.

The only reason Donegal were that close was thanks an opportunist goal by Caolan McGonigle, gratefully accepted when Conor O’Donnell looked to have kicked a point chance short.

Although the season moves seamlessly between league and championship, and variations in form should be minimal, the experience is that fate depends on geography.

In the last 20 years, there have been six league winners from Ulster and Connacht. Four lost their next fixture in the championship – five if you count Mayo in 2019, who beat New York but lost their next match – and the other, Donegal in 2007, didn’t reach their provincial final.

Of the other 14, from Leinster and Munster, 10 league winners went on to take their provincial title, six of whom added the All-Ireland.

In other words, if you win the league, it’s a lot better to be from Leinster or Munster in terms of your championship possibilities.

A tough weekend beckons. Should Westmeath beat Kildare in Leinster, Down will have to defeat Armagh in the Ulster semi-final or slip back into the Tailteann Cup, which in the context of last Sunday would be an intolerable setback.

Donegal now have time for a reset at the midpoint of the season. Jim McGuinness will welcome the time on the training ground and the avoidance of two hard matches in Ulster. He will also appreciate that Kerry showed last year – having been beaten by nine point against Meath – the key target is to hit form at the end of June.

sean.moran@irishtimes.com