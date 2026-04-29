League run leaves David Clifford in good shape for the crucible heat of the championship

From Cusack Park to the Crucible. Okay, not quite, but in the days since Kerry’s Munster SFC win over Clare on Saturday, David Clifford has managed to watch a decent chunk of the World Snooker Championship on TV.

“My tip was beaten the other night – Ronnie [O’Sullivan],” says the Kerry forward with a smile. “It was an interesting one. But I’m probably an equal John Higgins fan as I am a Ronnie fan, so I wasn’t too disappointed either way.”

Clifford is an avid follower of snooker but when it comes to Gaelic football, he remains the trailblazer with others in his slipstream.

Last November, new ground was broken when he entered an agreement with McKeever Sports to launch the Clifford Collection – a range of sportswear featuring training tops, hoodies, shorts, zip tops and socks all branded with a personalised logo based on his distinctive kicking style.

It was a relatively untested space for GAA players to enter and not a decision he made lightly.

“McKeever came to me with the idea, I suppose it’s a good few years ago now, and I kind of put it off and put it off,” says Clifford.

“And then they came to me again and look, obviously you were taking a bit of a chance in the sense that how was it going to look? I suppose I’d be conscious of not wanting to appear, ‘who does this fella think he is?’ kind of stuff.

“But it was probably getting to the stage where it was being done anyway and there were [unofficial] jerseys appearing that I had nothing to do with, if that makes sense.

Kerry footballer David Clifford and Kate Garvey at Croke Park for SuperValu’s launch of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

“So this was probably just a way to kind of regulate that and obviously the fact that it sold so well was probably a nice addition, that you were maybe justified in making the decision.”

Clifford wasn’t overly involved in the creation of the logo but says there was a “collaborative” element to the final decision on what image to use.

His involvement in this year’s National League for Kerry could certainly not be labelled as a bit-part role. The Fossa man played in seven of Kerry’s league games and even featured in a recent challenge game against Down.

He started last weekend’s provincial semi-final win over Clare too, finishing with 1-7. So rather than having spent the first part of the season wrapped up, Clifford enters the championship already purring.

“I suppose I was available, so I played. That’s the long and short of it, really. What was I going to say to Jack, ‘I need another break’. You can’t really do it every year,” he smiles.

“You have a good handle on things [after playing so many games]. You have more evidence to look back on and stuff.”

One of the regulation changes introduced this year has been the GAA’s decision to revert to the original clock-hooter system. For last year’s championship, a clock-hooter was used whereby the half only ended when the ball went dead after the hooter had sounded.

It has now reverted to the original procedure where the half ends immediately on the sound of the hooter – a change made largely on the back of Clifford’s delayed point for Kerry at the end of the first half in last year’s All-Ireland final.

Mayo's Kobe McDonald holds off Patrick Gavin of Roscommon during last Sunday's Connacht Senior Football Championship semi-final at MacHale Park. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

“I suppose people maybe don’t like to see this idea of just standing in the one spot with the ball, waiting for a clock to move down, that’s probably fair enough,” he says.

“It was kind of an under-the-radar tweak really, kind of in the first game [this year] you realised that this has been changed.

“It’s similar, but I suppose the last play might start a bit sooner now. It might start in the 68th minute as opposed to waiting until the 70th. I’d say it’s similar with teams still trying to work it to have the last shot. That’s it really.”

Clifford is one of the few current players who can appreciate the spotlight that has been put on Mayo’s 18-year-old star Kobe McDonald. He has been impressed by the forward’s step up to senior intercounty football.

“Look, I suppose while there’s hype, you’re still trying to find your feet as a young player. Me, anyway, I probably didn’t fully believe that I was . . . you’re not fully sure whether you’re at that level,” he says.

“In terms of the hype type stuff, you could say that there’s a pressure, but you probably put a lot of pressure on yourself anyway, so I don’t think it makes a huge difference.

“Of course there’s hype, but does the hype really matter unless you’re performing? He clearly is performing, so he’s obviously doing fine.”

– Clifford was speaking at the launch of SuperValu’s continued sponsorship of the GAA football championship.

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