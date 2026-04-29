Gaelic Games

Antrim chairman denies any decision made to replace Davy Fitzgerald as hurling manager

Antrim squad did not train on Tuesday night and are seeking clarity over future of manager

Antrim chairman Séamus McMullan says no decision has been made to replace Davy Fitzgerald as the county's hurling manager. Photograph: John McVitty/Inpho
Antrim chairman Séamus McMullan says no decision has been made to replace Davy Fitzgerald as the county's hurling manager. Photograph: John McVitty/Inpho
Gordon Manning
Wed Apr 29 2026 - 09:122 MIN READ

Antrim chairman Séamus McMullan has denied that any decision had been made to replace Davy Fitzgerald as the county’s senior hurling manager.

The Antrim squad released a statement on Tuesday claiming a plan had been put in place by county board officials to remove Fitzgerald, but that move was later reversed.

The players sought a meeting with the chairman prior to a pre-scheduled training session on Tuesday night but that summit did not materialise as McMullan had prior commitments.

Antrim hurlers seeking clarification on Davy Fitzgerald’s position ]

In response, the Antrim squad downed tools and did not train on Tuesday night. The county board has this morning released a statement on the controversy, insisting no decision had been taken to remove Fitzgerald.

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McMullan stated: “Antrim GAA received correspondence (28th April 2026), issued on behalf of players from the senior hurling squad

“We fully acknowledge the concerns raised in the letter. I have assured players’ representatives I am treating those issues very seriously and will address them directly.

“Whilst prior commitments that could not be changed at short notice meant a meeting on the same day the letter was received was not possible, we are working closely with players’ representatives and my priority is making sure we move forward together.

“I would like to be clear: at no point was any decision taken to remove Davy Fitzgerald from his position as senior hurling manager. This was confirmed at the County Committee meeting of 27 April 2026.

“Antrim senior hurling results and performances this season have been very disappointing and have understandably caused frustration for everyone. As a County Committee we will always work hard to take decisions in the best interest of Antrim GAA. As a lifelong Gael, I believe those decisions must be taken in the right way.”

Gordon Manning

Gordon Manning

Gordon Manning is a sports journalist, specialising in Gaelic games, with The Irish Times
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