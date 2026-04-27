Tailteann Cup draw: Clare to play Offaly in round one

Clare will play Offaly in round one of the Tailteann Cup as the draw took place on Monday afternoon.

Ulster side Fermanagh are at home to Longford, while Wicklow are away to Leinster rivals Laois.

Wexford, newly promoted to Division Two will play Limerick at home, while Tipperary will travel to play Sligo. Waterford will play London at home.

The final game is yet to be decided between Cavan, Westmeath and Down, one of which will play at home against Leitrim. If Westmeath lose in their Leinster semi-final against Kildare, they will be in the Tailteann Cup, otherwise it will be up to Down to beat Armagh to avoid the Tailteann Cup. Should both teams progress to provincial finals, then Cavan will be knocked down to the Tailteann Cup.

The majority of the round one fixtures will be played on the weekend of May 9th/10th, but any games involving a team knocked out of their provincial championship next weekend will take place on the weekend of May 16th/17th.

The winners of the eight ties will progress to Round 2A, with four teams from that stage advancing to the Tailteann Cup quarter-finals.

The eight losers of the ties will face off in Round 2B, after which the four losers of those ties will exit the championship.

The four winners of the Round 2B ties will face the four losers of the Round 2A ties, the winners of those ties advancing to the quarter-finals.

Tailteann Cup Round One draw

Fermanagh v Longford

Laois v Wicklow

Clare v Offaly

Carlow v Antrim

Wexford v Limerick

TBC (Cavan/Westmeath/Down) v Leitrim

Sligo v Tipperary

Waterford v London