Gaelic Games

Cork’s Ciarán Joyce out for season after ACL injury with Rob Downey out for six weeks

The full back Joyce went down injured after just three minutes of Cork’s match against Limerick

Cork's Ciarán Joyce. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho
Cork's Ciarán Joyce. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho
Denis Walsh
Mon Apr 27 2026 - 13:042 MIN READ

Cork full back Ciarán Joyce has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury it was confirmed on Monday morning. The Cork centre back Rob Downey will also be sidelined for the next six weeks with ankle ligament damage.

Joyce went down injured after just three minutes of Cork’s match against Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday while contesting a ball with Shane O’Brien near the sideline. It was clear from Ben O’Connor’s post-match comments that Cork already feared the worst.

Downey went down injured in stoppage time and, like Joyce, had to be helped from the field.

The injuries to both players hugely undermines Cork’s chances of winning their first All-Ireland in 21 years. Full back has been a problem spot for Cork for a number of seasons, but Joyce had made a good fist of the position in recent weeks and was expected to continue in the role for the rest of the year. Joyce won an All-Star at wing back last season.

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Downey has been a mainstay of the Cork defence since he made his debut in 2019 and has been Cork’s regular centre back since the 2024 game against Limerick. Downey would be in a race against time to be fit for the Munster final on the first weekend in June, if Cork were to qualify.

Damien Cahalane, who replaced Joyce on Sunday, and Dáire O’Leary, who started a handful of games at full back during the league, would both be likely replacements at number three. Eoin Downey was the All-Star full back in 2024, but he had a poor All-Ireland final in that position last July and has been playing well in Cork’s half-back line. He is also a potential replacement for his brother Rob at number six.

Denis Walsh

Denis Walsh

Denis Walsh is a sports writer with The Irish Times
Inside Gaelic Games

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