Micheál Donoghue ‘not overly happy’ by performance as Galway beat Offaly

Leinster SHC: Galway 2-26 Offaly 1-18

Galway manager Micheál Donoghue said that while he was pleased to get a second win in the Leinster SHC, he felt the performance left a lot to be desired.

They were never in trouble in front of a crowd of 6,557 at Pearse Stadium in Salthill but 19 wides and the failure to convert a host of goal chances meant they did not kill off the Offaly challenge until the closing stages.

“We’re not happy that we didn’t implement the way we wanted to play,” said Donoghue. “Even though we got a lot of shots off, our efficiency was poor. We probably should have been in a more comfortable position at half-time. I wouldn’t be overly too happy with it.

“I still think in terms of our performance, it wasn’t to the level or standard that we expect. But in the second half, it was better. A few goal chances again and then when Conor Cooney came on, he took his one and that probably just settled the game and probably settled us a small bit more. We got some easier scores after that.”

Galway, similar to their opening-round win over Kilkenny, laid the foundation for victory in the opening half playing against the elements when they led by 0-13 to 0-10 at the break.

They would have been out of sight had Offaly goalkeeper Liam Hoare not produced excellent saves to twice deny Rory Burke and also Jason Rabbitte, while Aaron Niland flashed another good opportunity across the goal.

But with Conor Whelan sharp at full forward, Galway built a lead into the wind. Whelan landed three points in the opening 12 minutes – he got another one before the break – with Offaly shooting three wides before Dan Bourke got them off the mark after seven minutes.

Galway led by 0-8 to 0-3 at the end of the opening quarter with their sharper touch and good distribution proving decisive. Both sides shot eight wides in the opening half as they tried to master the wind.

Charlie Mitchell of Offaly and Padraic Mannion of Galway in action. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

A good Offaly spell, which included a couple of points from Conor Doyle, reduced the margin, but with Galway captain Darren Morrissey keeping a close eye on Adam Screeney, Johnny Kelly’s men never looked like getting in for a goal in that opening half.

They got the gap down to 0-13 to 0-10 at the break thanks to an effort from Jack Clancy and a 65 from Screeney.

Galway pushed that lead out to 0-19 to 0-13 by the end of the third quarter but they continued with wayward shooting.

A goal from Oisín Kelly from a tight angle just after he came on gave Offaly hope as they cut the gap to three points after 55 minutes, but Galway responded with three points in succession to ease the pressure.

Conor Cooney, again impressing off the bench, fired home their opening goal after 63 minutes after neatly flicking a Pádraic Mannion delivery past Ben Conneely.

And they wrapped up the win when Rabbitte set up Rory Burke and this time he drilled low to the net.

GALWAY: D Fahy; D Morrissey, C Trayers, R Glennon; P Mannion (0-1), D Burke (0-1), G Lee (0-1); C Daniels, C Mannion (0-4, 1f); R Burke (1-2), D Neary (0-1), J Fleming; J Rabbitte (0-2), C Whelan (0-5), A Niland (0-9, 7f). Subs: C Cooney (1-0) for Niland (55 mins); T Monaghan for Neary (58); C Molloy for Fleming (65); K Hanrahan for Trayers (66); S Morgan for D Burke (66).

OFFALY: L Hoare (0-1, f); P Taaffe, B Conneely, S Bourke; C Burke, K Sampson, T Guinan; R Ravenhill (0-1), J Clancy (0-1); S Rigney (0-2), D Bourke (0-1), C Doyle (0-2); C Mitchell (0-1), B Duignan (0-1), A Screeney (0-8, 5f, 1 65). Subs: R Kelly for S Bourke (half-time), B Miller for Clancy (46), O Kelly (1-0) for D Bourke (54), E Cahill for Doyle (66), C Cleary for Ravenhill (68).

Referee: Thomas Gleeson (Dublin).