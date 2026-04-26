Dublin get first Leinster win of season against Kildare

Leinster SHC: Dublin 3-24 Kildare 1-19

The bright sun brought a decent crowd out to Parnell Park for Dublin’s first win of the Leinster SHC campaign, against Kildare.

When they next play there, in the very last game of the round robin, after testing away trips to Wexford and Galway, it will be against Kilkenny.

The north Dublin venue will surely be packed for that one and Niall Ó Ceallacháin is desperate for his team to have something significant to play for at that stage.

His hope is that it might even stack up as a de facto Leinster semi-final when the holders arrive in the capital.

That would require Dublin to deliver on the road in the meantime and there are signs that they are capable of doing so.

When the 2025 All-Ireland semi-finalists tuned in their radar after an errant first 15 minutes or so in front of the posts, they reeled off nine points without response to take full control of this game.

There was another point after the restart which meant the 2013 champions struck 10 unanswered points in all.

That they only won by 11 in the end frustrated Ó Ceallacháin, who prowled the sideline with a furrowed brow for spells of the second half.

They coughed up a soft goal to Jack Sheridan, who should have added a second goal to his 1-10 tally, but drove a tame shot at Eddie Gibbons from a 70th-minute penalty.

The game was done at that stage, two goals from Fergal Whitely and another from lively substitute David Purcell, ending Kildare’s hopes of a rare win in the Leinster SHC. But it irked the Dublin manager all the same.

Kildare's Daire Guerin is tackled by Conor Donohoe of Dublin. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho

“It was just sloppy,” said Ó Ceallacháin of Dublin’s final quarter in particular, with Kildare outscoring the Division Two finalists by 1-4 to 0-2 from the 58th minute.

“I’m frustrated for the players really because when they’re on top like that, they want it to be reflected on the scoreboard. We’ll have a look at those things and try to be sharper for two weeks.”

Ó Ceallacháin has some selection issues because Purcell was aggressive and direct when he came on, scoring a goal, setting up another for Whitely, driving two wides and playing in All-Star Cian O’Sullivan for a goal chance.

Substitutes contributed 1-3 in all though a sub who didn’t score anything, Liam Rushe, got the biggest cheer. The two-time All-Star played under Ó Ceallacháin when Na Fianna won the All-Ireland club title in early 2025 and came on for his first Dublin appearance since 2022.

“It was a nice moment for him to be out there again for Dublin, we’ll see where that goes,” said Ó Ceallacháin.

The scores were tied 1-6 to 0-9 after 25 minutes. Dublin’s goal was soft enough from Kildare’s perspective, Whitely bundling it in at the second attempt.

Ó Ceallacháin’s stats showed 32 shots for Dublin in the first half. They wasted a lot initially, but then reeled off those nine points to lead 1-15 to 0-9 at half-time. There was not any great debate about who would win after that.

For Kildare, a serious knee injury sustained by David Qualter was a big blow. Cian Boran had his appendix out hours before the game, while James Burke and Cathal Dowling are still out. Darragh Melville and Jack Travers are just back. But the big games will keep coming at them. Next up is Galway in Newbridge on May 9th.

“Nobody is making excuses, but when we’re trying to fight against the top teams, we need absolutely everybody available,” said Kildare manager Brian Dowling.

Dublin: E Gibbons; P Smyth, E O’Donnell, J Bellew; C Crummey (0-1), P Doyle, C Burke (0-1); B Hayes (0-1), C Donohoe (0-4); F Whitely (2-0), D Burke (0-7, 5f), D Power (0-1); Dara Purcell (0-1), J Hetherton (0-3), C O’Sullivan (0-2). Subs: David Purcell (1-0) for Dara Purcell (41), R Hayes (0-2) for Hetherton (51), L Rushe for Crummey (53), C Ó Riain (0-1) for O’Sullivan (55), A Dunphy for Bellew (66).

Kildare: P McKenna; S Leacy, R Boran, L O’Reilly; Conan Boran, P Dolan, D O’Meara (0-2); R Hogan, C McCabe; J Sheridan (1-10, 7f), D Guerin (0-3), D Qualter; G Keegan, M Curtin (0-1), C Smith (0-2). Subs: A Goss for Qualter (6), T Power for Curtin (40), D Melville (0-1) for Dolan (44), J Travers for Hogan (50), T Ryan for Goss (59).

Referee: C McDonald (Antrim).