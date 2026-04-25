The Roscommon enigma: ‘Give us no chance and we could upset the odds. Give us every chance and we might let you down’

“It doesn’t drive enough people mad,” says Donie Smith, half-laughing, half-very-much-not-laughing-at-all. We’re talking about Roscommon football here. Getting real deep down into it, nosing into the bedrooms and the cupboards and the dark, dusty corners behind the wardrobes. We could be here a while.

Smith is in his first year back in civilian life after 13 seasons rolling the rock up the hill in the primrose and blue. He retired having won two Connacht titles, as well as four Division 2 medals. You could write a damn good country song about someone who won Division 2 four times. Only a Rossie could feature on the record sleeve.

“We get a free pass,” says Smith. “Any time we’ve gone down to Division 2, we’ve come straight back up. And then, when we get promoted back to Division 1, already the year is generally seen as a success. You sort of get the pass then from the supporters, regardless of what happens in the championship.

“But it’s so funny then – the years we won Connacht in 2017 and 2019, we were coming off the back of getting bad relegations both times. Like, there’s no maths or science to this thing! Two years ago, when we got relegated again, we went up to Tyrone in the championship and beat them in Omagh and found ourselves in an All-Ireland quarter-final. If someone was to sit down and try and write a thesis on us, they’d just go, ‘This is bananas.’”

Then Roscommon manager Davy Burke celebrates with Ultan Harney after a win over Tyrone in the 2024 preliminary quarter-final. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

So let’s take a plunge down the Rossie rabbit hole. It’s like Tolstoy said about the football championship – happy counties are all alike; every unhappy county is unhappy in its own way. Roscommon are unique in that they tend to do just well enough to keep their people from abject misery, while at the same time never reaching the heights that would send them into raptures.

Take their record in Croke Park. The Rossies haven’t won a championship game in Croke Park since 1980. Okay, says you – but couldn’t you say the same about plenty of counties? Well, no, funny enough. Not remotely.

Since that victory over Armagh 46 years ago, no fewer than 26 counties have felt the adrenaline rush of a championship win in Croke Park at some stage. Granted, one or two have been in the Tailteann Cup or the Tommy Murphy Cup. But a Croke Park victory is a Croke Park victory and Roscommon are one of only five counties who have played there in that time without getting one – Longford, London, Leitrim and Carlow are the others.

If they feel like the odd one out there, it’s because the other four hardly ever make it to Croke Park, particularly since the early Leinster championship games left town. But Roscommon turn up at HQ most seasons, sometimes more than once. They’ve played there nine times in the last nine seasons, in fact. Since 1980? Played 16, won zero, lost 14, drew two. A Division 4 record for a Division 1 team.

And obviously enough, if you’re not winning matches in Croke Park, you’re not making it to the latter stages of the championship. You have to go back to 1991 for the last time Roscommon were in an All-Ireland semi-final. Since then, 20 other counties have stayed alive until the last four – and not just the ones on the tip of your tongue. Clare, Leitrim, Fermanagh and Wexford have all been one game away from a final. Cavan, Offaly and Tipperary have been there twice, Kildare three times.

Roscommon's Paul Hickey is tackled by Meath's Martin O'Connell during the 1991 All-Ireland semi-final. Photograph: Inpho

But Roscommon are always gone by the time the serious stuff gets going. They’ve lost five All-Ireland quarter-finals, one of them after a replay. In the past 35 years, five teams who have won a provincial title have not at some stage been to an All-Ireland semi-final. Louth, Laois, Westmeath and Sligo all managed one provincial crown and found that to be their ceiling. Roscommon have won four and had nothing more to celebrate.

Time and again, they’ve been good enough to separate themselves from the larger peloton, only to be shelled out the back as soon as the climbing starts to ramp up. They were the only team to play both years of the Super-8s and get knocked out both times.

Last year, they managed to fall the wrong side of the cut in the notoriously jeopardy-free group stage of the Sam Maguire. In Smith’s time, they were knocked out of the championship by Clare (twice), Fermanagh and an Armagh team that had just been relegated to Division 3.

“We’ve always had that thing of being comfortable as underdogs and being terrible favourites,” Smith says. “Being in Connacht with the shadow of Mayo and Galway hanging over us, Roscommon are the perennial underdogs and it suits us down to the ground. Being on the outside now and trying to look at it objectively, in my opinion that’s the biggest issue Roscommon have to fix.

Roscommon's Donie Smith after a draw against Dublin at Croke Park in 2023. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

“Anytime there’s a small bit of expectation or there’s a chance Roscommon might do something, it just doesn’t sit well with us. The league just gone is a perfect case study. We were underdogs in all the games early on – maybe with the exception of the Monaghan game – and we did well and got a few wins that people weren’t expecting.

“But then, as soon as there was a bit of a sense that we could even be favourites against Dublin, they beat us by double scores. That in itself is a showcase of what Roscommon are like. Give us no chance and we could upset the odds. Give us every chance and we might let you down.”

If it was all doom and gloom, that might at least be bearable. If there is no hope, there is no loss. But the thing with Roscommon is that there are always flashes of possibility. Over the past decade, they’ve had championship wins over Mayo, Galway, Tyrone, Armagh and Cork. Just never when it mattered – only one of those wins (Armagh in 2018) ended the other team’s summer.

“Roscommon people expect to look at their football team and see them working hard,” says Willie Hegarty, Shannonside radio commentator and the undisputed (not to mention excitable) voice of Roscommon football. “They expect them to be as competitive as they can be and to leave everything on the pitch. The sensible person would acknowledge that they’re between the top-eight and top-12 in the country at any given time.

“On their day, they could take out a top-eight team. But doing it two days in a row? Consistently, they have not proven they can do that. They haven’t done it. People will think they could beat Mayo in Castlebar on Sunday. But they will also think that six weeks later, they could meet Mayo in an All-Ireland quarter-final and Mayo will beat us. We achieve a great championship win and it’s as if the job is done.

Conor Carroll after Roscommon's quarter-final defeat to Armagh in 2024. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“The Armagh game two years ago sums it up. They went up and beat Tyrone away and it was the best result in years. They got Armagh then in Croke Park and for 50-odd minutes that day, Armagh were nearly asking Roscommon to beat them. But it was nearly as if the Tyrone game was enough at that stage. A month later, Armagh won the All-Ireland.”

How to jump that psychological hurdle is something they come back to again and again. It doesn’t help that the excuses are ready-made, sitting on the shelf within handy reach. Roscommon has the sixth lowest population in the state, with just over 70,000 people living in the county. More people have an address in Galway city than live in the whole of Roscommon.

Comparable counties by population are the likes of Sligo, Fermanagh, Cavan and Monaghan. People sing hosannas to Monaghan’s progress every year, yet the Rossies consistently punch above their weight too and get no credit for it. There is a sense that maybe it suits them just fine – if you don’t make big claims for yourself, nobody can accuse you of failing.

“Since I retired, I’ve told anyone who’d listen that my biggest regret is not making an All-Ireland semi-final,” says Smith. “And that’s a common regret among recently retired Roscommon players. We all feel it. You’re looking at teams who have made it and you’re going, ‘They’re not as good as us. How have they made it and we can’t do it?’

“I think sometimes we put too much emphasis on Connacht. We blow the gasket for Mayo or Galway and then it just feels like, ‘Right, that’s the job done, we’ll peter out from here and head away.’ To not win a game in Croke Park since 1980 – that’s very substandard. I don’t care what type of team or county you come from.

“It comes back to this thing of not wanting to be too uppity, not wanting to be favourites. We have to start moving the dial away from that. If we want to be recognised as a serious team, you need to change that.

“I was in college in DCU with lads who played with the Dubs and Mayo and Galway and wherever else. And I always got the sense that they looked at us and thought, ‘Yeah, Roscommon might get a one-off result but they won’t do much more.’ That has to be the starting point.”

And so Roscommon roll on. They head to Castlebar this weekend without Brian Stack and Daire Cregg, and with doubts around Ruairi Fallon. But they’ve beaten Mayo the last two times they’ve played them at MacHale Park and they were underdogs for both of those games too. You wouldn’t put it past them to pull off a result. But neither would you trust them to back it up if they do.

The eternal sunshine of the Rossie mind. Enough to drive them mad, were they that way inclined.