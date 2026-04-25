Kilkenny under scrutiny after Galway rout but former players urge patience

They came from various hurling heartlands to Hotel Kilkenny on Thursday night to honour Eddie Keher. Former team-mates, former opponents, forever hurlers.

The Rower-Inistioge club has plans to erect a bronze statue of its most famous son, and the appreciation night was a central part of the fundraising drive.

Keher was there, Brian Cody too, Noel Skehan, Tommy Walsh, Babs Keating, Pat Hartigan. Hurling royalty.

But even on a night to recognise one of the greatest Cats, it was impossible to avoid the elephant in the room. Because the more the glorious mysteries of the old days were recounted, the edges smoothed by the passing of the years, the rougher the current plight appeared.

It has been a long, hard week of introspection in the Marble City. If hurling truly is a religion in Kilkenny, these past few days have been a test of faith.

Last Saturday’s 3-25 to 1-16 loss to Galway in Salthill was Kilkenny’s biggest Leinster SHC reversal since 1990. In isolation, it’s a concern.

But having lost to the same opposition at the same venue by 18 points in the league only last month, well there were simply not enough prayers you could offer up or candles you could light in St Canice’s Cathedral this week.

The 0-35 to 0-17 defeat to Galway in March was the county’s heaviest league loss since the 1952/53 campaign. Are we witnessing the fall of Kilkenny? Has the House of Cody crumbled?

Tommy Walsh, who epitomised the Kilkenny way throughout his career, thinks not.

“You don’t become a bad player overnight,” he says. “We’ve seen these players perform brilliantly on the biggest of stages, under huge pressure. So we know they can do it.”

The all-conquering sides of the Cody era carved out an aura built entirely upon a bedrock of relentless hard work and a culture of individual accountability.

[ Kilkenny miles off the pace in 15-point defeat to improving GalwayOpens in new window ]

Leinster GAA Senior Hurling Championship Round 1, Pearse Stadium, Galway 18/4/2026. Kilkenny's Eoin Cody tackles Dathí Burke of Galway. Photograph:Leah Scholes/Inpho

Derek Lyng was one of the central cogs on those teams. That, aligned with the fact he was willing to take the reins after Cody stepped away has earned him credit in the bank among most Kilkenny supporters.

Plus, they tend to steer clear of public floggings in Kilkenny.

Walsh didn’t have too many humbling defeats with the county, but in the aftermath of those rare losses he remembers how former players acted.

“You might get a text, or you might get a phone call off those guys, it’s such a small county that you’d bump into lads,” he recalls. “But they’d always get behind you and it meant an awful lot. You’re trying to do that now after you’ve retired.

“You don’t go around giving false praise, you encourage them for the work that they are doing. So, 100 per cent, we’re circling the wagons.

“And everybody has different ways of doing it. Yes, you’ll have lads that talk straight, the likes of Darragh Ó Sé and the Kerry lads, we have them in Kilkenny as well, but they’re genuine behind it.

“These players, they mean the absolute best and they’re trying to drive it on. So absolutely, we’re circling the wagons here. Kilkenny hurling, it’s like Brazil with the soccer, it’s like New Zealand with the rugby. This is our sport, this is our life.

“When you’re in the hurling fields seven days of the week, sure it’s your life. We’ll all be behind the team on Saturday night.”

Leinster GAA Senior Hurling Championship Round 3, UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny 10/5/2025. Kilkenny’s Tommy Walsh. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

A couple of ex-players have strayed slightly from the black and amber flock recently in that regard but in general former Kilkenny hurlers have firmly held the line.

There has been plenty of friendly fire from outside the county boundary though.

Speaking on RTÉ’s GAA podcast during the week, former Tipperary captain Shane McGrath said Kilkenny looked “devoid of a structure and a game plan” against Galway.

He added: “As championship performances go in terms of Kilkenny, (it was) one of their poorest in a long time.”

Nobody in Kilkenny would contest that suggestion. They don’t need a lecture on hurling to know when a team of theirs has gone out and done very little of it.

They lost 12 of their own puckouts while Galway won almost 60 per cent of the turnover battles. Kilkenny scored 0-9 from play, Galway registered 2-18.

TJ Reid, at 38 years of age and having only made his first appearance of the year in the final round of the league, was Kilkenny’s top scorer with 1-8. Next up was Eoin Cody with 0-2 and then six players with a single point apiece. That spread won’t win many matches.

Kilkenny were the only team outside of the relegation places in Division 1A to finish the league with a scoring difference in the red, ending on -23. Cork finished with +42. That’s a 65-point gulf from just six games.

Billy Ryan’s decision to take a year out is a blow to their attacking threat and it is clear Kilkenny need Adrian Mullen back on the field.

GAA All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final, Croke Park, Dublin 6/7/2025. Kilkenny's Adrian Mullen. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

The selection of Aidan Tallis between the posts ahead of four-time All-Star goalkeeper Eoin Murphy has generated plenty of debate, while the true impact of Huw Lawlor’s absence at the heart of the defence is starting to be realised.

Keating was one of the special guests in Hotel Kilkenny on Thursday night. There was a time when Keher and Keating would have been far more likely to give each other a belt than a compliment.

Keating tells a story of once inadvertently finding himself in a hotel elevator with Keher, where for the duration of their confined experience neither so much as acknowledged the other.

But Keating was there on Thursday as Keher’s career was celebrated. And inevitably, talk also veered to the present.

“They just don’t have the players right now,” Keating says of Kilkenny. “When you look at the underage over the last few years, where are the standout players? They haven’t been doing it at underage.”

Kilkenny last won an All-Ireland minor title in 2014. They were under-20 champions in 2022 but that is their only All-Ireland triumph at that grade in the last 17 years.

They haven’t lifted the Liam MacCarthy since 2015 and are currently enduring their longest drought since first winning a senior All-Ireland in 1904.

Masita All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Croke Cup Final, Croke Park, Dublin 17/3/2026. St. Kieran's College celebrate with the trophy. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

But Kilkenny will always be Kilkenny. St Kieran’s College won the Croke Cup last month. It’s the third time in four seasons the county’s famed hurling academy has won the All-Ireland colleges title – and indications the production line is purring again.

“Normally, when I’m talking about hurling, you have your pundit’s hat on, or you’re analysing a game,” adds Walsh.

“But in this situation, we’re not talking about a game, I’m deeply embedded in what we’re talking about here – Kilkenny hurling. I’m part of all that. So, it’s definitely a very personal matter.

“I know all the lads that are involved in senior, under-20, minor, all the development squads, and the work that’s going on is unbelievable as regards the genuineness and the amount of time everyone’s putting in.

“They have a great saying for the Kilkenny underage development squad, ‘Mol an óige agus tiocfaidh sí’ – praise the young and they will come.”

But it’s Wexford who will come to Nowlan Park with a bit of a swagger on Saturday. Kilkenny haven’t looked this bereft of confidence in years. But that makes them at the same time both very vulnerable and very dangerous.

Because to question Kilkenny can be a mug’s game. They are the reigning Leinster champions, this season aiming for a seventh consecutive Bob O’Keeffe triumph.

The last time a provincial final took place without them was in 2017. Kilkenny have contested 19 of the last 21 Leinster senior hurling finals.

A defeat to Wexford this weekend would raise the prospect of a final without them this summer. But from Thomastown to Tullaroan, it feels from beneath the ashes of their Salthill tribulations a call to arms has been raised. The flock is being summoned to Nowlan Park.

“The whole county is behind these players,” adds Walsh. “I would expect a huge support against Wexford.”

Because while it might not be a last stand for Kilkenny, it’s a season-defining one, nonetheless.

[ Martin Keoghan says Kilkenny’s confidence is not low despite humbling Galway defeatOpens in new window ]