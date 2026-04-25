Galway given a scare before putting Leitrim to the sword to make Connacht final

Connacht SFC semi-final: Leitrim 2-12 Galway 1-20

Galway were given something of a fright before they overcame the challenge of a brave Leitrim outfit in a competitive Connacht semi-final clash in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The Tribesmen led all the way in this clash but two second-half Leitrim goals by Oisin McLoughlin and Jack Kelly put the home side in the hunt for what would have been a major shock had they turned the tables on the visitors.

A 57th-minute Dylan McHugh goal gave Galway a big shot in the arm before a Leitrim surge. Galway manager Padraic Joyce was happy to have Paul Conroy on the field for the whole game while Shane Walsh and Damien Comer made quite an impact when introduced as second-half subs.

It took both teams quite some time to settle into the game with each side registering wides at opposite ends. After that John Daly opened Galway’s account with an eight-minute point while over the next five minutes Robert Finnerty put over a free for the Tribesmen and Finnian Ó’Laoi chipped in with a point.

Damien Comer of Galway and Eoin McLoughlin of Leitrim in action. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Riordan O’Rourke opened Leitrim account when he split the Galway uprights on the 13th-minute mark. Galway stretched their lead over the next seven minutes with a Liam Ó’Conghaile point and Paul Conroy two pointer.

Leitrim halved Galway’s advantage when goalkeeper Killian Gaffey put over a two-pointer from a 23rd-minute placed ball. After that Galway extended their lead with a Robert Finnerty two-pointed free and a Cillian McDaid point shortly afterwards.

Galway had a let off when Barry McNulty drove a 29th-minute goal chance inches wide. Before the break Liam Ó’Conghaile whipped over a two-pointer to put Galway ahead by 0–11 to 0–4 at the break.

Galway finished off the second half with a small flourish when Rob Finnerty added a point from a free and Shane Walsh also split the Leitrim posts to put them through the Tribesmen through to their 11th Connacht final in a row.

Leitrim: K Gaffey (0–1-1, 1tpf, 1 ’45); C McGloin, C Reynolds, S Harkin; E McLoughlin, M Diffley, K Keegan; C Quinn, B McNulty (0-1-0, 1tpf); F McLoughlin, R O’Rourke (0-0-2), T Prior; B Guckian (0-0-1, 1f), R O’Rourke (0–0-1, 1f), O McLoughlin (1–0-1). Subs: P Honeyman (0–0-2) for Guckian (45); J Kelly (1–0-0) for F McLoughlin; K Clancy for Harkin (57); E McNamara for McGloin (60); M McKiernan for Quinn (69).

Galway: C Flaherty; J McGrath, S Fitzgerald, S Ó’Mailcharáin; D McHugh (1–0-1), J Daly (0–0-1), L Silke; P Conroy (0-1-1), J Maher (0–0-1); F Ó’Laoí (0–0-1), L Ó’Conghaile (0–1-1), C McDaid (0–0-2); R Finnerty (0–1-2, 2f), C Darcy, O MacDonnacha. Subs: S Walsh (0–0-3, 2f) for Mac Donnacha, S McGrath for O’Laoi (41); C Gleeson for Ó’Conghaile (48); S Kelly (0–0-1) for McGrath (61); S McGrath (0–0-1) for Flaherty (68); M Bairéid for McDaid (69).

Referee: N Cullen (Fermanagh).