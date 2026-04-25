Daniel Relihan and Michael Hedigan reclaim All-Ireland 4-Wall senior doubles title

Cork’s Daniel Relihan and Michael Hedigan reclaimed the All-Ireland 4-Wall Senior Doubles title in impressive fashion at the National Handball Centre, Croke Park this afternoon.

The Liscarroll clubmen gained revenge on Kilkenny brothers Peter and Patrick Funchion, who beat them in the 2025 decider, with a straight games win, 21-16, 21-14.

The Corkmen had won their maiden crown in 2024 before falling to the Funchions in last year’s final, the Cats also getting their names on the roll of honour for the first time on that occasion. Anticipation was high when the pairs qualified to meet again in the latest instalment of what is becoming one of the sport’s hottest rivalries and the match lived up to its billing.

Cork came out shooting and opened an 11-2 lead but Kilkenny came roaring back to 12-13, with Peter Funchion finding his range on kills.

However, Cork weren’t rattled and raced to game-ball, belatedly closing it out 21-16.

Kilkenny opened a 5-0 lead in game two but Cork moved 8-5 in front and kept their opponents at arm’s length from there on.

“We bring out the best in each other to be honest,” said Hedigan.

“Most times we meet it goes to a tiebreaker. Thankfully it worked out for us today, they’ll be back stronger than ever next year and hopefully we’ll be there waiting for them.

“To be honest, playing the two boys, you have to be patient. They are exceptional on the roof, you have to play around till you get your opportunity and then you have to take it. I know I missed a few but that’s the joys of handball.

“I thought our serving was exceptional and when we served well, I thought their returns were poor – thankfully it paid off. This was our fourth final in a row and we have met them every year, we know their games and they know ours.”

Meanwhile, Galway’s Ciana Ní Churraoin and Niamh Heffernan affirmed their position as the leading ladies doubles team as they secured a three-in-a-row.

The Micheál Breathnachs-Claregalway partnership ran out 21-4, 21-11 winners over first-time finalists Leah Minogue and Cathriona Millane from the famous Tuamgraney club in Clare.

The first year we were playing together, I was very young, I was only up in senior ranks, I felt very inexperienced, out of place nearly. I think we’ve grown into a great doubles pair over the last three years, we enjoy playing it and it feels unreal to have won three in a row.”

Ní Churraoin, the world champion in singles, felt the game was closer than the scoreline would indicate.

“It was intense, the scoreline didn’t reflect how it felt in there,” she said.