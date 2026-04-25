Cork battle past Tipperary to reach Munster final for first time since 2021

Munster SFC semi-final: Tipperary 1-12 (1-2-8) Cork 4-18 (4-2-14)

They had to scrap for three quarters before Cork stretched away from Tipperary to secure their Munster final return for the first time since 2021.

It was tied at 1-7 apiece as late as the 49th minute, but the Rebels blitzed their hosts for 3-11 to 0-2 from there to the 67th minute. Chris Óg Jones ended on 2-2, while substitutes Colm O’Callaghan and Conor Corbett bagged goals in front of 1,755 fans in the Semple Stadium sunshine.

It ends the Leesiders’ longest gap between provincial deciders in 91 years (1928-35), setting up the 69th Cork-Kerry provincial final for May 10th at Fitzgerald Stadium. Tipp now head for the Tailteann Cup.

Tipp, playing with the slight advantage of a crossfield wind, got off to the ideal start. Seán O’Connor escaped to point off his left after seven minutes. Then, in the 11th minute, Micheál Freaney’s speculative sideline punt bounced over Maurice Shanley and ran through for the full forward to tuck away. 1-1 to no score.

Once Cork got a press on the Tipp kickout, that yielded three points in two minutes. Their first, from Sherlock in the 17th minute, was immediately followed over by Jones and Luke Fahy.

Cork made it 1-3 in four minutes when Paudie Feehan’s pass to Eoin Craddock came off the unsighted attacker’s back. The visitors countered with Mark Cronin teeing up Jones for the lead goal.

Tipperary's James Morris collides with Mark Cronin of Cork. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

A superb James Morris turnover to prevent a goal chance was ferried upfield for Freaney’s levelling two-pointer; 1-3 apiece.

Two Steven Sherlock points sent the Rebels in ahead at half-time; 1-5 from 13 shots against 1-4 from seven.

They continued to trade points into the second half. Craddock, a Cian Smith free, and O’Connor took it in turns to bring Tipp level.

But with O’Callaghan just on to the field, Tipp didn’t get their hands on the ball again until Cork had reeled off eight points without reply from seven shots. It began with a Brian Hurley two-pointer and ended with a Sherlock orange flag sandwiched by a Fahy brace.

Hurley limped off, but Cork hit for home with O’Callaghan drilling low to the net in the 57th minute. That sparked a burst of 2-2 without reply, with another substitute, Corbett, intercepting a short kick-out for Jones to finish.

Freaney was denied a goal by Seán Brady’s block and Cork countered for their fourth green flag in the 67th minute, finished off by Corbett.

Sherlock then smacked the woodwork before Tipp finished with the last three points, including an O’Connor orange flag.

Tipperary: S Garland; E O’Connell, M Corcoran, J O’Neill; E Moloney, J Morris, C King; J Higgins, P Feehan; E Craddock (0-0-1), M Freaney (0-1-0), K Costello; C Smith (0-0-1, one free), S O’Connor (1-1-4, one free), D Hogan (0-0-1). Subs: K Butler (0-0-1) for Craddock (51), P Creedon for Smith (52), P O’Keeffe for Moloney (56), M Russell for Feehan (56), M Lowry for Morris (62).

Cork: MA Martin; M Shanley, D O’Mahony, S Meehan; B O’Driscoll (0-0-1), T Walsh, L Fahy (0-0-3); S Walsh, I Maguire; P Walsh, S McDonnell, C Cahalane; M Cronin (0-0-1), C Óg Jones (2-0-2), S Sherlock (0-1-5, two frees). Subs: B Hurley (0-1-1) for McDonnell (h-t), R Deane (0-0-1) for Cahalane (h-t), C O’Callaghan (1-0-0) for S Walsh (48), C Corbett (1-0-0) for Hurley (56, inj), S Brady for Meehan (61).

Referee: F Kelly (Longford).