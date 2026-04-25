Conor McManus: Armagh’s ferocity and Donegal’s depth shape the Ulster championship picture

When Jack O’Connor said the previous week’s match against Armagh had impacted on Kerry’s league final performance, it might have sounded to some like he was getting the excuses in, but they probably hadn’t been in the Athletic Grounds.

On co-commentary for the BBC that evening, I can say it was the most intense contest I saw all season – more of a championship match than most of what we’ve had in the past two weeks.

That intensity, the speed it was played at and the energy expended, as well as the quality of the play, were so obvious that you could see how Kerry would have been affected, even before heading five hours back down the road and then getting ready for a league final in Croke Park.

Even the pressure at the very end must have taken a toll when they defended brilliantly for a couple of minutes, a point down, and managed to get the turnover and equalise.

It has become a common feature of games in the last two seasons for one side to hit a purple patch, when everything they do pays off and there’s nothing the opposition can do about it.

The two counties wrote the headline for that in the All-Ireland quarter-final last June when 16 minutes of Kerry brilliance generated 14 unanswered points and completely broke Armagh.

It happened again in March. In the opening 20 minutes, Kerry were imperious, 10-0 up and looking like they were going to cruise through the game. Armagh’s supporters are great, vociferous even when it’s going badly, and Cian McConville kicks a point at 22 minutes to make it 10-1, not exactly a comeback but the place absolutely erupts.

Allianz Football League Division 1 Final, Croke Park, Dublin 29/3/2026. Donegal's Michael Murphy and Jim McGuinness shake hands after the game. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Most other crowds would clap a bit, relieved that finally we’ve got a score here. Armagh win the break from the next kick-out and Darragh McMullen kicks a two-pointer, and the roof nearly lifts off. All of a sudden, it’s game on.

So, it was serious news during the week that Ben Crealey, their All Star midfielder two years ago when they won the All-Ireland, had broken his ankle and would miss the rest of the year. The night of the league game, he was the player called over to the sideline by Kieran McGeeney for a quick consultation and played a big role in the performance.

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Crealey’s absence and the fact Callum O’Neill – another midfield option – will also be out for a while, is a heavy hit for McGeeney, who has already lost Niall Grimley, the other starting midfielder, Soupy Campbell, prolific off the bench, and former All Star Rian O’Neill, both a middle third player and prolific with it, from the group that won Sam Maguire.

It happens that nearly all of this year’s contenders are in action this weekend, even if the red-letter days are down the road. Armagh are unlikely to experience too much difficulty playing Fermanagh but the likely Ulster semi-final against Donegal is now all the more challenging.

Donegal added the league to their back-to-back Ulster titles and have had a really rewarding season to date. I know Jim McGuinness kept stressing that he simply wanted a deeper panel from the league, but with the championship schedules more accommodating, there was no reason not to go and try to win it.

They have only won that title once and the fact they were able to overwhelm Kerry I think was important for them. It won’t affect Kerry too badly. It’s a chance to reset but a defeat like that would have been bad news for Donegal.

Instead, they have the first serious silverware of the year as well as deepening the quality of the panel, as McGuinness set out to do. We saw Max Campbell have a great league final marking Seán O’Shea and Conor McCahill is very promising up front and will be there or thereabouts.

Allianz Football League Division 1, Athletic Grounds, Armagh 22/2/2026. Donegal goalkeeper Gavin Mulreany saves a penalty from Armagh’s Oisín Conaty. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

They also have Ciarán Thompson – who is pushing to be back in time for the Ulster final, should Donegal get there – Oisín Gallen and Ciarán Moore to return from the team that started the league final. Finbarr Roarty was rested for most of it and Shaun Patton has been confirmed fit for championship, even though he now has a fight with Gavin Mulreany to get the goalkeeper’s jersey back.

That’s five players, a third of the team.

Mulreany has had a good league. In the final, he came out into the Kerry forwards’ space when they were building attacks to allow Donegal backs to push out that bit further.

McGuinness has already showed his hand to an extent by changing the approach to the restarts. Instead of expecting Michael Murphy to run around after short kick-outs, Donegal now bring him out to the middle where he’s yet another of their big men, including Jason McGee, who has played the whole league and is as fit as he’s been for essentially the past three or four years.

Conor O’Donnell has been up there with the very best forwards around, and their two-pointer threat has been sharpened.

I wouldn’t be dismissive of Down but you wonder if the tough side of the Ulster draw as well as Westmeath’s shock defeat of Meath, which endangers Down’s Sam Maguire status as number 15 seeds, create anxiety, as there’s nothing they can do about who wins the Leinster semi-final.

Their manager Conor Laverty won’t be thinking about things they can’t control. A year ago, they were competitive with Donegal but still lost and the form of the champions doesn’t offer much room for optimism this time either.

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