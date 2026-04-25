Armagh book spot in Ulster semi-finals after high-scoring win over Fermanagh

Ulster SFC quarter-final: Fermanagh 1-24 (1-7-10) Armagh 2-32 (2-3-26)

Armagh booked their spot in the semi-final of the Ulster Senior Football Championship with a 2-32 to 1-24 victory over Fermanagh in Brewster Park this evening.

Kieran McGeeney’s side gave a clinical display of shooting in the first half as they eased into a 1-17 to 0-4 half-time lead against an Erne side who missed a string of scoring opportunities.

Armagh continued to tag on scores after the break and although Fermanagh started to find their range, with the excellent Darragh McGurn giving an exhibition of two-point scoring as he finished with 1-12 from play, the Orchard had 11 points to spare at the finish.

Fermanagh had accounted for the opening score of the game through Jonathan Cassidy but from an early stage their shooting was letting them down, Declan Bonner’s side totalling nine wides as well as four efforts dropped short over the half.

Armagh on the other hand were taking every chance that came their way as scores from Darragh McMullen, Conor Turbitt, Oisin Conaty and Jarly Óg Burns had them seven points ahead by the 19th minute, 0-9 to 0-2.

Garvan Jones and Sean Cassidy knocked over points for Fermanagh but Armagh finished the half strongly as they hit a strong of points before swooping for the first goal of the game in the 34th minute as Jason Duffy palmed home following an incisive move.

Ross McQuillan then powered over a two-pointer late in the half to leave 16 points dividing the sides at the interval.

Armagh were straight back into their groove early in the second half as McConville and Turbitt were among the scores while Turbitt then palmed to the net following another flowing move to make it 2-20 to 0-6.

McGurn was the stand-out player for Fermanagh and he rifled over five two-pointers in the second half while substitutes Conor O’Hanlon (2) and Bradnon Horan also raised orange flags as the home side got the scoreboard moving.

Armagh also had an impact from their bench as Oisin O’Neill landed four points from play inside five minutes of stepping on the pitch to keep Armagh in firm control.

McGurn capped a fine individual display with a composed strike to the top corner for the home side but Burns and Conaty landed late scores for the Orchard men who finished up 2-32 to 1-24 winners.

Fermanagh: S McNally; L Flanagan, O Smyth, Shane McGullion; J Cassidy (0-0-1), R McCaffrey, D McCusker; Stephen McGullion, C McGee; J McDade, C Corrigan, J Largo Elis (0-0-1); S Cassidy (0-0-1), D McGurn (1-5-2), G Jones (0-0-1). Subs: C Love (0-0-1) for Cassidy (27 mins), C O’Hanlon (0-2-0) for Jones (h/t), B Horan (0-1-0) for McCusker (h/t), M McDermott (0-0-1) for Corrigan (45), A Kelm for McGee (54)

Armagh: E Rafferty (0-1-0); P Burns, A McKay; P McGrane; R McQuillan (0-0-2), T Kelly (0-0-3), J Óg Burns (0-0-4); J Duffy (1-0-2), A Murnin; T McCormack, D McMullen (0-1-0), D Magee; O Conaty (0-0-5), C Turbitt (1-1-4, 1tpf, 1f), C McConville (0-0-2, 1f). Subs: C Mackin for Murnin (43), O O’Neill (0-0-4) for Turbitt (47), B McCambridge for McCormack (51), R Duffy for J Duffy (60)

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry)