Gaelic Games

Limerick’s Aaron Gillane ruled out of Munster clash with Cork

Corner forward picked up calf injury in training

Limerick's Aaron Gillane. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho
Limerick's Aaron Gillane. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho
Fri Apr 24 2026 - 10:141 MIN READ

Aaron Gillane has been ruled out of Limerick’s Munster clash with Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday (throw-in 2pm).

The corner forward suffered a calf injury on Tuesday night in training and is also likely to miss their game against Clare a week later.

Gillane scored 1-7 against Cork in the Division 1A league final earlier this month, as Limerick won by six points and is a four-time All-Star and one time hurler of the year.

It comes as Cork manager Ben O’Connor has named an unchanged side for the game.

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Cork: Patrick Collins; Niall O’Leary, Ciarán Joyce, Seán O’Donoghue; Eoin Downey, Robert Downey, Mark Coleman; Tim O’Mahony, Tommy O’Connell; Darragh Fitzgibbon, Shane Barrett, Barry Walsh; Alan Connolly, William Buckley, Brian Hayes.

Inside Gaelic Games

Inside Gaelic Games

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