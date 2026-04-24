Limerick’s Aaron Gillane ruled out of Munster clash with Cork

Aaron Gillane has been ruled out of Limerick’s Munster clash with Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday (throw-in 2pm).

The corner forward suffered a calf injury on Tuesday night in training and is also likely to miss their game against Clare a week later.

Gillane scored 1-7 against Cork in the Division 1A league final earlier this month, as Limerick won by six points and is a four-time All-Star and one time hurler of the year.

It comes as Cork manager Ben O’Connor has named an unchanged side for the game.

Cork: Patrick Collins; Niall O’Leary, Ciarán Joyce, Seán O’Donoghue; Eoin Downey, Robert Downey, Mark Coleman; Tim O’Mahony, Tommy O’Connell; Darragh Fitzgibbon, Shane Barrett, Barry Walsh; Alan Connolly, William Buckley, Brian Hayes.