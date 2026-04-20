Nicky English: Tipperary were strangely lacking in urgency against Cork

Thurles ended up as a disappointment, really. For such an anticipated championship encounter, there was a strange lack of urgency. It was a tame match from both sides although Cork will be happy to get the job done but the first half was below par.

Both teams struggled for control, giving unnecessary passes and dropping the ball. There were frees missed and poor touches.

Then in the second half I thought Cork came out with much more spark and changed it around, but the problems of lack of energy and intensity were still there for Tipperary. Yet they only lost by four points in the end after a lovely goal by Alan Tynan.

Cork have definitely improved their attack with the introduction of Barry Walsh and the excellent William Buckley even if there were some signs of inexperience but they came through their championship debuts with a lot of credit.

For Tipperary, a lot of the players who were really instrumental for them last year were quiet and even replaced. McGrath was taken off and so was Jason Forde. Willie Connors, who was one of the best players in the All-Ireland final, also got substituted.

Darragh McCarthy was not even selected and didn’t make much impact coming on. He appeared to be struggling a bit to get to the pitch of the game.

Jake Morris was in the running for Hurler of the Year but he was also not at his best – a couple of pretty bad wides in the first half – and very few Tipp players had the better of their markers in then second half.

Cork have Limerick in a week’s time. Their second half gives them hope that they can put up an improved challenge. They showed a lot of pace and energy, which they will need. Ciarán Joyce had another good outing at full back and Rob Downey was excellent when he moved out to the half backs after half-time.

Alan Connolly of Cork in action. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

I think it’s to their benefit that the hype has died down a bit. They weren’t leaving Thurles convinced they would win the All-Ireland. Their frees need work. Alan Connolly missed one out of six but Tim O’Mahony and Mark Coleman send a lot of longer-range – but scoreable – ones wide.

There was a moment with a few minutes left and the team trailing by six when Oisín O’Donoghue, who was one of their better players, came through and should have tried for goal.

A lack of urgency was evident in his decision to go for a point. Urgency will be needed in a week’s time.

Clare didn’t reveal too much in Ennis. They scored a good total but conceded at the other end. Waterford battled hard but despite a great individual display by Stephen Bennett, came up short. Clare will be there or thereabouts.

Waterford will feel optimistic at the prospect of Tipperary arriving in a week’s time.

On Saturday, I was surprised when Galway opted to play against the stiff wind in Salthill. It wouldn’t have been my call but from the world go, they set about overpowering Kilkenny. They were on top in all areas and even if they drove some horrendous wides, a couple of well-taken goals by Rory Burke, one an outstanding play and the other a penalty, put them in charge before half-time.

Discipline was a problem. Mikey Carey was sinbinned for a wild challenge that led to the penalty and just after half-time, a high hit on Darren Morrissey by John Donnelly left the referee no choice but to produce a red card.

The writing was already on the wall for the visitors when Galway smothered a couple of goal chances that fell their way, but the big problem was their scoring rate. It was referred to by Mike Finnerty on commentary that Kilkenny were the lowest scorers in the top flight not to get relegated. That showed no signs of improvement.

Leinster GAA Senior Hurling Championship Round 1, Pearse Stadium, Galway 18/4/2026 Galway vs Kilkenny Galway's Jason Rabbitte celebrates scoring a goal Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Leah Scholes

The split season has meant there is hardly any dividing line between league and championship and that was again in evidence. Kilkenny’s poor league form, which nearly saw them relegated, was reflected. Even the hammering they got in Pearse Stadium in March didn’t improve by much.

Micheál Donoghue will have been pleased with Galway’s league. Last year they set a tone from the first match, the big defeat by Tipp, and it was a negativity that followed them all year.

This season it has been different and they competed well throughout and had their match with Limerick run a bit longer, they would have been in the league final.

He brought in some impressive young hurlers. Rory Burke, Aaron Niland – posing problems in play and very reliable from frees – and Jason Rabbitte delivered big displays on their championship debuts. Burke scored 2-2, Niland 0-8 and Rabbitte belied his youth by engaging physically with the experienced Paddy Deegan and still thriving.

Cian Daniels at midfield was outstanding and with Tiernan Killeen, blew a hole right through the middle of Kilkenny. They also have impressive depth. Kieran Hanrahan really caught the eye at corner back, as did Darragh Neary when he came on up front with his relentless running and tidy finishing. A Leinster title is well within their sights.

Offaly showed that with fewer injuries, they can trouble teams. They’re beginning to fill out and are excellent hurlers. Charlie Mitchell’s unexpected return made a big impact and although Dublin scrambled a draw, Wexford could be the ultimate beneficiaries.